Signature Bridge Bank opens its doors under new management following the weekend’s bankruptcy closure.

Photo by Getty Images

New York City -- President Biden and Governor Hochul held a press conference to address the recent closures of Signature Bank in New York and a California-based savings and loan institution. During the conference, President Biden reassured the public that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation had taken control of both institutions, ensuring that taxpayers and small businesses’ capital was protected.

President Biden also emphasized that the interests of the bank’s customers would be prioritized over the interests of its shareholders. Governor Hochul praised the actions of the state’s financial services and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in controlling the situation.

The closure of Signature Bank in New York marks the third-largest bank failure in the history of the United States, with assets valued at $110 billion at the end of 2022. The institution faced the same “systemic risk” as California-based Silicon Valley Bank, which also closed its doors last Friday.

In a press release on Sunday evening, the Department of Treasury, the Federal Reserve, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced that Signature Bridge Bank would open its doors. According to the statement, Greg D. Carmichael had joined the bank as CEO, and the bank would continue to provide a full range of banking, lending, and deposit services to its customers.

Carmichael reassured the bank’s customers that their deposits were safe and that the bank’s single-point-of-contact model would continue to offer top-quality products and services. He also thanked his colleagues for their dedication to the bank’s business and their unwavering commitment to serving its customers.

The closure of two major banks has raised concerns among the public, but the swift action of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other federal agencies has helped to protect taxpayers’ and small businesses’ capital. The opening of Signature Bridge Bank under new management provides hope that the institution will continue to provide top-quality services to its customers.

Attributions: