Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Vatican in defiance of Pope Francis

The government of Nicaragua has announced the suspension of its diplomatic relations with the Vatican, according to a statement issued by the Nicaraguan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

The move comes as tensions between Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Pope Francis continue to escalate. During an interview with an Argentine media outlet last week, Pope Francis compared Ortega's government to a "dictatorship."

In February, the pontiff expressed his "sadness" over the recent imprisonment of Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Álvarez, a known critic of Ortega's government.

On February 10, Rolando José Álvarez, bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, was sentenced to over 26 years in prison for crimes such as spreading false news and attacking the state and Nicaraguan society.

The Nicaraguan government's decision to suspend diplomatic relations with the Vatican is seen as a bold move in a country where the Catholic Church has had a significant influence on society. Ortega's government has been accused of suppressing opposition and press freedom in Nicaragua, prompting international criticism.

The Vatican has expressed concern about the situation in Nicaragua and has called on the government to respect human rights and religious freedom. The suspension of diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and the Vatican is a worrying sign that the situation in the country could deteriorate further in the coming months.

