Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough are not speaking to each other over Lisa Marie Presley's inheritance fight.

Photo by Getty Images

The death of Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the legendary Elvis Presley, shocked the world. At the age of 54, she passed away from cardiac arrest, leaving behind a priceless musical and film legacy and a million-dollar inheritance.

His three daughters, Riley Keough, Harper and Finley, will be the major beneficiaries of the will, and will inherit the famous Graceland estate, valued at 500 million dollars.

However, the feud between the girls' grandmother, Priscilla Presley, and her eldest granddaughter, Riley, has made headlines in the media. According to sources close to the family, the relationship between the two has broken down, and they only communicate through their lawyers. Priscilla has launched a legal battle to stop Riley from being in charge of managing the Graceland estate, and has teamed up with Michael Lockwood, father of Riley's younger sisters, to do so.

This unexpected alliance has surprised everyone, as Lockwood and Lisa Marie had a dramatic divorce, with financial issues unresolved to this day. In addition, Lockwood attended Lisa Marie's funeral uninvited and with Priscilla's help, which has generated tensions in the family.

The decision to award custody of the twins to their biological father, married to stylist Stephanie Hobgood, has also generated controversy. Riley does not understand this decision, and believes that her mother left all control to her and her brother Ben for a reason.

The current managers of the trust claim that Lisa Marie was always clear that Riley would be in charge of everything, and that the young actress is interested in the project and knew that one day she would be in charge of everything.

Lisa Marie's death has exposed the tensions in her family, but it has also shown her musical and cinematic legacy, and the importance of the Graceland estate as part of the culture of the city of Memphis.

Attributions:

Page Six: Lisa Marie Presley’s ex Michael wants to rep kids in court amid will battle .