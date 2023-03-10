Shakira and her look of more than 7,000 dollars on her arrival in New York.

The famous Colombian singer, Shakira, never loses her glamor, even on a simple trip from Barcelona to New York. And it is that the artist has dazzled with her latest outfit, in which she has used several garments from the renowned Dolce & Gabbana brand, which have a high value and are for sale.

New York City – Shakira arrived with her children Milan and Sasha, and her brother Tonino, at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday, March 9, to appear that same night on Jimmy Fallon's show, where she will perform her hit 'BZRP' with Bizarrap. Music Sessions #53'.

The complete set that the interpreter of 'Monotonía' wore on her trip to New York adds a total value of more than 7,000 dollars. The highlight is the hooded puffer jacket by Dolce&Gabbana, whose print of red roses on a black background drew all eyes, and which retails for $2,396.

To combine it, Shakira chose black flared pants with broken details along her legs, also from the renowned Italian firm, which are priced at $1,595. And to complement her outfit, she opted for canvas sneakers with an XXL platform, round toe and white logo of the streetwear brand R13, whose value is $1,900.

As for accessories, Shakira carried a Balenciaga Wheel XS lace-up bag, a small bonbonniere-style bag made from recycled polyamide, for $772. In addition, the singer wore a Dolce & Gabbana baseball cap, made of nylon and with the letters "DG" in metal, the cost of which is $475. And finally, some sunglasses, the Double Medusa, by Versace, which can be purchased for $287.

In total, the entire budget that Shakira invested in her outfit for her trip to New York is $7,425, a small part of her fortune, which amounts to $300 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In addition to her presentation on 'The Tonight Show', the artist could spend time in New York City with her loved ones, to enjoy the city and disconnect a bit.

This trip occurs just weeks after Shakira and the rest of her family supposedly leave Spanish lands for good, which would take place on April 1. Although so far the Colombian singer-songwriter has not confirmed that rumor.

