Actress Jenna Ortega is about to take a big leap in her career, and it couldn't be on a more iconic show than Saturday Night Live. This March 11, Jenna will debut as the host of the oldest live comedy show in the United States, and she will do so with the musical help of the British band The 1975.

New York City – For Jenna fans, this is great news. The 20-year-old actress has become one of the brightest stars in the entertainment industry after her successful role in the Netflix series Merlina. The eight-episode series was an instant hit and managed to attract the attention of viewers around the world. The mystery-horror comedy also broke several viewership records and was renewed for a second season earlier this year.

But while Merlina has taken Jenna to new heights of fame, there's one part of the series the actress can't stand anymore: Merlina's dance scene. This dance has gone viral on social media and has helped boost the popularity of the series. But for Jenna, repeating the same dance routine over and over again has become boring and tedious.

In a recent promo for Saturday Night Live, Jenna is seen once again repeating the Merlina dance with little enthusiasm. At first, the actress tells the show's crew members that she'd rather not do the dance, but eventually allows herself to be talked into doing it. It's a fun situation, but it makes it clear that Jenna is ready to move on and explore new opportunities in her career.

In her career thus far, Jenna has shown great versatility as an actress. He has appeared in movies and television series in a variety of genres, from horror to teen drama. With her Saturday Night Live debut, Jenna is proving that she also has a great sense of humor and can handle the live stage.

Jenna fans and Saturday Night Live viewers alike have plenty of reasons to be excited for this episode. Not only will they have the opportunity to see Jenna in a new context, but they will also be able to enjoy the music of one of today's most popular bands. With her charisma and talent, Jenna is sure to make quite an impression on the show, and is likely to remain one of the most interesting and exciting actresses to watch in the future.

