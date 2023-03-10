Khloe Kardashian has been 'spending time' with Tristan Thompson after his mother's death.

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly been spending time with Tristan Thompson following his mother's death and has been offering her "love and support" to her.

The 38-year-old reality star has daughter True, four, and a seven-month-old son born via surrogacy, with her ex-boyfriend Tristan, 31, and following the passing of his mother Andrea - who died in January following a sudden heart attack - and is said to have been showing him her "love and support" throughout the grieving process.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Khloe and the family have been sending flowers, keeping them engaged, and making sure they know they are loved and supported. Khloe has been very cognizant of making sure Tristan and his brothers don’t feel alone and she has been doing her best to help them as they deal with this tragic loss. She has acted as an amazing support system."

The source went on to add that the former NBA player - who split from Khloe when it was revealed that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nicholls during their relationship - is determined to show the world what kind of man he can be and insisted that the former couple are "happy" as they co-parent together.

The source added: "Tristan wants to show the world, Khloe, and his mom -- his guardian angel -- the man and father that he can be, even more so now. Both Khloe and Tristan are extremely hands-on parents and True is absolutely loving being an older sister to her baby brother. They are happy!"

In February, Tristan apologised to his late mother for making the "wrong decisions in life."

He wrote on Instagram: "Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. I’m in the deepest part of

sorrow and grief. My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone. I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of God’s warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way. You constantly protected us through prayer.

"My hero you fought all the battles you needed to and it was time for you to go home. All I can say is, "I’m sorry mommy for the wrong decisions I’ve made in my life. I’m sorry for the embarrassment and pain."

