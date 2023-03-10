Kris Jenner wants to set her daughters up on blind dates

Kris Jenner wants to play matchmaker with her daughters on 'The Kardashians' as they gear up to shoot season three.

Los Angeles, California - Kris Jenner wants to put more of her daughters' dating lives into the new season of 'The Kardashians.'

The 66-year-old matriarch heads up the reality TV dynasty but as the famous family gear up to shoot the third season of their Hulu show, she is reportedly planning to play "matchmaker" for her daughters Kim - who divorced from Kanye West in 2021 and split from Pete Davidson towards the end of last year - and Khloe, who has been left single ever since it was revealed that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nicholls when they were still together, while makeup mogul Kylie called it quits with Travis Scott in January after three years with the rap star.

A source told The Sun US: "Kris is pitching the idea of showing fans a bit more of Kim, Kylie and Khloe’s personal lives on the show. She loved the previous two seasons of the show, but thinks if they just focus on their businesses and events while filming, it could get a bit dry."

The insider went on to add that Kris wants to set her daughters up on blind dates and is unsure whether the sisters will be happy to put their personal lives on camera but joked that Kris can be "pretty persuasive."

The source added: "Kris knows that everyone is interested in finding out who the Kardashians are dating. One of the ideas she had was for her and Kourtney to set Kim and Khloe up on blind dates and matchmake Kylie with a new man. “I know Khloe, Kim and Kylie want to keep their relationships private, but Kris can be pretty persuasive!

