MTA will double the number of open bathrooms in New York subway stations.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced excellent news for users of the New York subway. It will double the number of open toilets at all stations in the city, which is a great relief for passengers who often experience service delays.

Photo by Nic Y-C / Unsplash

New York City – The move has been enthusiastically received by users, who recognize the importance of having access to toilets when traveling. Virginia Madrey, a regular subway rider, said, "Sometimes these trains are late. We need that bathroom."

More than 100 restrooms were closed during the pandemic, forcing many passengers to wait until they reached their destination. In January, nine stations reopened their toilets and another 12 are expected to join the list starting May 2. This will bring the total number of restrooms open to about 30% of the pre-pandemic level.

Among the stations that are added to the list are Norwood, Woodlawn, Brooklyn Bridge and Flushing, among others.

NYC Transit President Richard Davey said the increase in the number of restrooms open is a response to a demand from New Yorkers for improved service. In addition, it has been noticed that passengers feel safer when traveling on the subway.

Traffic officials have noted a positive trend in passenger perceptions of safety. After months of security concerns following a spike in crime in 2022, passengers feel safer once again. "For the third month in a row, customers tell us they feel more secure than the month before," Davey said.

Subway satisfaction for March 2023 is 65%, according to the MTA Customer Survey, up from 52% in June 2022. Bus ridership satisfaction has also increased from 63% to 69%.

Despite the improvements in the transportation system, there are still challenges to face. One in three users is still not satisfied with the system, which has liquidity problems, signal problems and needs modernization. However, the announcement of the opening of more bathrooms on the New York subway is good news for passengers, as it shows that work is being done to improve service and make the journey more comfortable and safe for everyone.

====================

By Veny West | Twitter

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

2023 © VCTS Vault, LLC | News Article / PR: press@vctsv.com