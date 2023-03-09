My mom's ex is my husband: the surprising confession of a young woman from Tampa, FL on TikTok.

Controversy broke out on social media after a young American posted two videos on her TikTok account confessing that she had married her mom's ex.

Photo by Christywho_ / TikTok

Tampa, FL - Internet users have generated a wave of comments both for and against the young woman's decision.

The clips, which have accumulated 23 million views, more than 945,000 likes and 125,000 comments, were tagged with“#MarryYourMomsEx”, (which generated a lot of speculation on digital platforms.

“If it is already bad to mess with the friend's boyfriend (by codes). Then mess with the mother's partner, forget that it has no name, "wrote a user on TikTok.

The question that many users ask themselves in the face of this controversy is, how is your relationship with your mother? To clarify all doubts, Christy posted another video where she stated that her stepfather, now her husband, did not raise her and that she met him when she was of legal age. He also stated that he maintains a good relationship with his mother, who even attended his wedding. Currently, the American couple already have two children.

The comments on TikTok have been very mixed. While some strongly criticize the young woman's decision, others support her and defend her right to be happy.

"Love knows no limits," wrote a user on the platform. “At least you found your happiness. I'm happy for you and congratulations."

It is evident that Christy's decision has generated a great deal of controversy on social media. However, the important thing is that she and her partner are happy and have started a family. As the saying goes, "nothing is written about tastes" and everyone has the right to make their own decisions.

By Veny West | Twitter

