PG&E advertises savings of more than $150 on bills for its California customers.

Good news for Pacific Gas & Electric customers! After three months of concern about high energy prices, the company announced that gas and electric bills for March will be discounted by more than $150.

San Francisco, California. – The savings are due to two main factors. First, PG&E decided to bring the “April Weather Credit” forward a month, which means customers will receive a discount on their March bills. And second, natural gas prices have come down in the market.

PG&E customers in Northern California will benefit from the discount, estimated to be around 75% on natural gas bills. For example, the average PG&E customer paid $150 in February, while the average bill in March is expected to be $37. That's a savings of $113, which includes the $52 weather credit.

Vincent Davis, PG&E vice president of operations, said, "We know that some customers have struggled to pay such high bills, which is why we are here to help with personalized customer service and payment plans."

In addition to the gas discount, customers will also see a discount on their electricity bills of approximately 37% less compared to last month. PG&E noted that natural gas prices affect the cost of electricity because many power plants use natural gas to generate electricity.

In total, the average discount for electricity and gas services will be $167. This is great news for PG&E customers, especially since natural gas prices in California during January 2023 were five times more expensive than the national average, according to data from the US Energy Administration.

So if you're a PG&E customer, be sure to check your March receipt to see what savings you could get. And if you need help paying your bills, don't hesitate to contact PG&E for assistance.

