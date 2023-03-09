PG&E advertises savings of more than $150 on bills for its California customers.

Inside News

Good news for Pacific Gas & Electric customers! After three months of concern about high energy prices, the company announced that gas and electric bills for March will be discounted by more than $150.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g72SG_0lDJqsAw00
Photo byGetty Images

San Francisco, California. – The savings are due to two main factors. First, PG&E decided to bring the “April Weather Credit” forward a month, which means customers will receive a discount on their March bills. And second, natural gas prices have come down in the market.

PG&E customers in Northern California will benefit from the discount, estimated to be around 75% on natural gas bills. For example, the average PG&E customer paid $150 in February, while the average bill in March is expected to be $37. That's a savings of $113, which includes the $52 weather credit.

Vincent Davis, PG&E vice president of operations, said, "We know that some customers have struggled to pay such high bills, which is why we are here to help with personalized customer service and payment plans."

In addition to the gas discount, customers will also see a discount on their electricity bills of approximately 37% less compared to last month. PG&E noted that natural gas prices affect the cost of electricity because many power plants use natural gas to generate electricity.

In total, the average discount for electricity and gas services will be $167. This is great news for PG&E customers, especially since natural gas prices in California during January 2023 were five times more expensive than the national average, according to data from the US Energy Administration.

So if you're a PG&E customer, be sure to check your March receipt to see what savings you could get. And if you need help paying your bills, don't hesitate to contact PG&E for assistance.

====================

By Veny West | Twitter

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

2023 © VCTS Vault, LLC | News Article / PR: press@vctsv.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# San Francisco

Comments / 2

Published by

Daily News on Entertainment, Celebrities, Technology and Finance.

N/A
7K followers

More from Inside News

New York City, NY

Signature Bridge Bank opens its doors under new management following the weekend’s bankruptcy closure.

New York City -- President Biden and Governor Hochul held a press conference to address the recent closures of Signature Bank in New York and a California-based savings and loan institution. During the conference, President Biden reassured the public that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation had taken control of both institutions, ensuring that taxpayers and small businesses’ capital was protected.

Read full story
Santa Clara, CA

Silicon Valley Bank: Government to return all money to depositors.

The US government took action on Sunday to prevent the potential fallout of Silicon Valley Bank’s bankruptcy last Friday, which could have led to a crisis of confidence in the financial system.

Read full story

Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Vatican in defiance of Pope Francis

The government of Nicaragua has announced the suspension of its diplomatic relations with the Vatican, according to a statement issued by the Nicaraguan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

Read full story

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough are not speaking to each other over Lisa Marie Presley's inheritance fight.

The death of Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the legendary Elvis Presley, shocked the world. At the age of 54, she passed away from cardiac arrest, leaving behind a priceless musical and film legacy and a million-dollar inheritance.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Proposed law seeks to end the common practice of wage theft.

Restaurant workers in Manhattan have protested the payment of their lost wages, in an act that highlights the importance of fair pay and worker protection. New York City – Christian Contreras, who is being affected by the non-payment of their wages, explained that the restaurant gave them bad checks, leaving them unable to collect their wages.

Read full story
Santa Clara, CA

The SVB Financial Group Bank files for bankruptcy: the biggest bank failure since the financial crisis.

SVB Financial Group Bank closes its doors: what will happen to its customers?. Santa Clara, California. – This Friday, California banking regulators shocked everyone by shutting down SVB Financial Group Bank, the biggest bank failure since the financial crisis. This sudden event caused the global banking sector to lose billions of dollars in market value.

Read full story

(Review) Resident Evil 4 Remake: finding its way back to its roots.

In its almost thirty years of existence, the 'Resident Evil' saga has lost its way on countless occasions, but has always been fortunate enough to find it again when all seemed lost. In 1996, Capcom surprised the world by revitalizing the survival horror genre with a superb trilogy (Resident Evil 1, 2, 3) and a true masterpiece (Resident Evil: Veronica Code).

Read full story
New York City, NY

He disguised himself as an old man: FBI captures an alleged hit man in an undercover operation in New York.

New York City came close to witnessing a tragic act of violence this week when authorities arrested a man who was allegedly planning to carry out a murder in the heart of Manhattan.

Read full story
5 comments

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapses 60% on Wall Street after selling bonds due to illiquidity.

The global financial sector staggered yesterday after learning of the million-dollar losses of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). A small North American entity that until now had gone unnoticed but that has proven to have a huge impact on the markets.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Shakira and her look of more than 7,000 dollars on her arrival in New York.

The famous Colombian singer, Shakira, never loses her glamor, even on a simple trip from Barcelona to New York. And it is that the artist has dazzled with her latest outfit, in which she has used several garments from the renowned Dolce & Gabbana brand, which have a high value and are for sale.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James will miss at least three weeks with a tendon injury in his right foot.

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to face one of the toughest moments of the season after the news broke that LeBron James will be sidelined for at least three weeks due to a tendon injury in his right foot.

Read full story

Jenna Ortega is 'forced' to dance once again as Wednesday Adams for Saturday Night Live.

Actress Jenna Ortega is about to take a big leap in her career, and it couldn't be on a more iconic show than Saturday Night Live. This March 11, Jenna will debut as the host of the oldest live comedy show in the United States, and she will do so with the musical help of the British band The 1975.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Jasmin Savoy Brown teases 'brutal' Scream VI

Jasmin Savoy Brown thinks that the New York City setting of 'Scream VI' makes the slasher film more "brutal" than its predecessors. Jasmin Savoy Brown has described 'Scream VI' as more "brutal" than its predecessors.

Read full story

Khloe Kardashian has been 'spending time' with Tristan Thompson after his mother's death.

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly been spending time with Tristan Thompson following his mother's death and has been offering her "love and support" to her. Khloe Kardashian has reportedly been spending time with Tristan Thompson following his mother's death.

Read full story

Kris Jenner wants to set her daughters up on blind dates

Kris Jenner wants to play matchmaker with her daughters on 'The Kardashians' as they gear up to shoot season three. Los Angeles, California - Kris Jenner wants to put more of her daughters' dating lives into the new season of 'The Kardashians.'

Read full story
New York City, NY

Uber and Lyft drivers in New York celebrate pay increase approved by TLC.

Uber and Lyft drivers in New York can breathe a sigh of relief as the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) approved a 2.25% pay increase that will take effect next Monday. New York City – This increase is the second granted to them in 2023 and represents a total of 8.78% compared to last year's pay rates.

Read full story
New York City, NY

MTA will double the number of open bathrooms in New York subway stations.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced excellent news for users of the New York subway. It will double the number of open toilets at all stations in the city, which is a great relief for passengers who often experience service delays.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

My mom's ex is my husband: the surprising confession of a young woman from Tampa, FL on TikTok.

Tampa, FL - Internet users have generated a wave of comments both for and against the young woman's decision. The clips, which have accumulated 23 million views, more than 945,000 likes and 125,000 comments, were tagged with“#MarryYourMomsEx”, (which generated a lot of speculation on digital platforms.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

NYC launches $15 million fund to build homeless shelters.

New York City has taken a big step forward in its fight against homelessness. (New York City) - - On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams joined other city leaders to announce the launch of a $15 million revolving fund for the development and acquisition of shelters for nonprofit homeless service providers.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy