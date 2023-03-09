NYC launches $15 million fund to build homeless shelters.

New York City has taken a big step forward in its fight against homelessness.

(New York City) - - On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams joined other city leaders to announce the launch of a $15 million revolving fund for the development and acquisition of shelters for nonprofit homeless service providers.

The fund will help service providers build, own and operate homeless shelters, and will cover acquisition and pre-development costs that often prevent these experienced providers from developing and owning their own shelter sites.

The shelter fund will combine $5 million in city resources with $10 million in philanthropic investment capital, and will finance up to 10 new shelters in the initial four-year phase, continuing to fund additional projects as loans are paid off.

This fund is a big step toward the Adams administration's goal of replacing outdated and substandard shelters with high-quality shelters that provide better conditions for residents. Additionally, it will facilitate the creation of nonprofit-owned shelters, helping the City provide a more stable shelter environment for adults and children seeking to better their lives.

“One of our main goals outlined in our housing and homeless plan was to replace outdated and substandard shelters with better, high-quality facilities. This $15 million funding will help the Department of Social Services and its nonprofit partners provide a more stable shelter environment for adults seeking to improve their lives and for children in this system as they continue their education,” the Mayor said. Adams.

Fighting homelessness is an important task and it is never easy. However, with the help of leaders like Mayor Adams, Department of Social Services Acting Commissioner Molly Park, New York City Housing Development Corporation President Eric Enderlin, and Managing Partner of SeaChange Capital Partners, John MacIntosh, New York City is making great strides toward a better and more just future for all.

