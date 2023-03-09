Polito Vega dies at 84: The Latino voice that conquered the radio waves of New York.

Photo by Polito Vega via RN

(New York) – – The world of Latin radio in New York is shocked by the death of Polito Vega, one of the most influential broadcasters in the city and popularly known as "El Rey de la Radio." Vega passed away at 84 years of age, leaving a great void in the radio broadcasting of the city that welcomed him as one of his children.

Born in Puerto Rico in 1938, Vega arrived in New York in 1959 with the intention of settling in the city and fulfilling his dream of becoming a great radio host. In 1960, he made his debut on the Newark, New Jersey station WNJR with his show "Fiesta Time," which quickly became a hit with the Latino community.

Since then, the unmistakable voice of Polito Vega has become a constant on New York radio, being one of the most influential announcers in the Latino community. His weekend show on LaMega, in which he played salsa, merengue, bachata, and boleros, became an audience favorite, and his passion for music led him to discover and support numerous young talents.

But Vega's career was not limited to radio. In the 1970s, he participated in the production of the film "El Super", directed by León Ichaso, and also ventured into television with the program "Polito Vega Presenta".

The news of his death has been received with sadness and pain by his radio colleagues and by the Latino community in general, who remember him as a pillar of Latin culture and music in New York.

The president of the SBS radio network, Albert Rodríguez, highlighted the great influence of Polito Vega on radio and Latino culture in New York. "Polito Vega was a man who transcended the radio and the Latino culture," Rodríguez said in a statement. "It's a great loss for radio, for music, and for the Latino community in general."

The death of "El Rey de la Radio" has left a great void in the world of Latin radio in New York, but his legacy will live on in the memory of his listeners and followers, who will remember him as an unmistakable voice and a great pioneer. of Latino broadcasting in the Big Apple.

From Inside News, we send our sincerest condolences to your loved ones at this difficult time.



By Veny West | Twitter

