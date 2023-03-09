Receive $100,000 at HomeFirst in New York - an opportunity for first-time homebuyers.

Photo by Getty Image

(Inside News: New York City) - - The HomeFirst New York Home Down Payment Assistance Program is a unique opportunity for New York residents looking to purchase their first home. The program provides financial assistance for a down payment and closing on a home purchase, which can help many New Yorkers fulfill their dreams of homeownership.

Basic requirements to be eligible for the program include being a first-time homebuyer, having a moderate to low household income, and being willing to purchase a home in one of the five boroughs of New York City, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island.

Applicants must also complete an approved housing education course and meet approved lenders' credit and loan standards.

HomeFirst is for individuals and families who want to buy a home for the first time but need help saving enough money for a down payment and closing costs on a home purchase.

In addition to financial assistance, the program also offers guidance and counseling to help buyers understand the legal and financial aspects of buying a home, as well as maintaining a property.

HomeFirst benefits.

The program offers an opportunity for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers to purchase their own home, which can significantly improve their quality of life and provide long-term stability for themselves and their families. It can help boost the local economy as homebuyers can invest in their community and support local businesses.

HomeFirst seeks a positive impact on the community at large, as it can help reduce the lack of affordable housing in the city. By encouraging more people to buy homes in the city, the program can help reduce the number of people who rely on subsidized housing or struggle to pay rent in the private market.

Home down payment assistance in New York is a great opportunity for first-time homebuyers in the city who need help covering closing costs.

If you are interested in the program, make sure you meet the basic requirements and complete the housing education course to apply for financial assistance.

Learn more about HomeFirst at www.nyc.gov .

