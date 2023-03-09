Binance.US Takes Significant Step to Acquire Voyager Digital's Assets for Over $1 Billion

Photo by Getty Images

(Inside News: New York City) - - Binance.US has taken a big step to acquire the assets of cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital, in a deal valued at over $1 billion. Bankruptcy Judge for the Southern District of New York, Michael Wiles, has approved the agreement and will work on the confirmation order. However, there are still certain regulatory hurdles that Binance.US must face before closing the deal.

News of the acquisition has led to an 8% increase in the price of Voyager's VGX token. The acquisition was proposed after the previous bidder, FTX, filed for bankruptcy in November. The deal has received the support of 97% of Voyager's creditors who responded to the proposal, with the potential to recoup nearly 75% of their stakes.

During a lengthy hearing, Voyager's lawyers told the court that creditors could potentially recoup 73% of their investments amid a cryptocurrency bull market, upping previous estimates of 51%. If the deal closes, Binance.US will acquire Voyager's technology, brands, and other assets.

Despite the judge's approval, Binance.US still needs to clear regulatory hurdles before the deal can close. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission have yet to give their approval for the acquisition.

In short, Binance.US has taken a big step towards acquiring the assets of cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital. The deal has been approved by the bankruptcy judge, but there are still regulatory hurdles that need to be overcome. Voyager's creditors stand a chance of recouping a large portion of their investments, and if the deal closes, Binance.US will acquire Voyager's technology, brands, and other assets.

