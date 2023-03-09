$228 OFF: Discover the Top Features of the Xiaomi 12T Pro 5G on Amazon

Inside find the best products and prices. We may receive a percentage of the value of purchases made through the links in this article. Photo by mi.com

The Xiaomi 12T Pro 5G drops in price on Amazon, and you can get it with a discount of $228, but only for a limited time. We are talking about the model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, which will satisfy even the most demanding users. You will also have the option to receive it quickly and for free at your doorstep.

See on Amazon.com: https://amzn.to/3l3pdgz

Although the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have already been released, the Xiaomi 12T Pro 5G is still a great option, with a lot of power, all the features you need, and a very tempting price. Don't forget that this smartphone is still available.

It is one of the best high-end smartphones available, a complete device that can offer a great user experience. If you want the maximum value for your money, what we are about to tell you will interest you.

The Xiaomi smartphone drops in price The first thing that will catch your attention is the screen of this Xiaomi. We are facing a world-class panel, which reaches 6.67 inches with AMOLED technology and Full HD+ resolution. Additionally, with its 120Hz refresh rate, you will enjoy the fastest and smoothest experience.

The Xiaomi smartphone is a monster with which you can carry out any task you can think of. Even the most demanding applications and games will run smoothly, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which has a lot of raw power. You get a spectacular model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

See on Amazon.com: https://amzn.to/3l3pdgz

There will be no landscape or scene that can resist you, as our protagonist's three rear cameras have a lot of quality. It has a surprising 200-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. In the small hole on the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera.

We cannot forget the battery of this 12T Pro, which reaches 5,000 mAh. This figure is not the most impressive, but the best thing is that it can charge at 120W power. It is one of the fastest charges on the market, and you can recover almost all the battery in just a few minutes.

With the Xiaomi 12T Pro 5G, you have a mobile phone for a long time, a smartphone that still has a lot to offer, and that you will enjoy for many years. As you have seen, it scores very well in each of its sections, it was one of the best in 2022, and with this discount, it is a purchase you should consider.

====================

By Veny West | Twitter

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

2023 © VCTS Vault, LLC | News Article / PR: press@vctsv.com