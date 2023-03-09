TikTok responds to restrictions and opens data centers in Europe by investing €1.2 billion EUR

Photo by Getty Images

TikTok has unveiled a series of measures to increase privacy and ease growing concerns from regulators on both sides of the Atlantic. The video platform owned by ByteDance, the Chinese giant, will begin storing European citizens' data locally.

Project Clover, as it is called, will establish two new data centers in the European Union (EU). One will be in Dublin, Ireland, where a similar center already exists and where the company has its European offices. The other will be located in the Hamar region of Norway. Although it is not yet known which company will operate these centers, TikTok sources have confirmed that it will be a European provider.

Until now, European user data has been stored on servers in the United States with backups in Singapore. The migration process to European servers that began in 2021 will continue until next year. Europe will be the default location for this data. This change involved a total annual investment of €1.2 billion.

TikTok's strategic move is due to the increasing restrictions imposed on the application. Last February 23, the European Commission, the European Parliament and the European Council banned the use of the app on their staff's devices. Just four days later, the Canadian government made the same decision. These measures followed a ban on the use of TikTok on the devices of the entire federal administration in the United States, as well as in more than half of the country's states. Spain has not yet taken such action.

All these measures are in response to fears that TikTok could be used for spying by China. Although this alleged backdoor has not yet been proven, the scandal caused by the revelation that TikTok employees used the app to surveil Forbes journalists has not helped the company.

In November, TikTok announced that its workers in up to 10 countries would be able to manage European user data to improve the app's experience and performance, which is common on other platforms. The company has announced that it will reduce out-of-region data transfer and employee access to this data. "Any access to the data will not only comply with the relevant protection laws, but will also have to go through these security gateways and additional controls," reads the statement.

This change will affect citizens of the EU, the UK, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. More than 150 million people in these countries use TikTok every month.

====================

By Veny West | Twitter

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

2023 © VCTS Vault, LLC | News Article / PR: press@vctsv.com