March 8: The Courage and Bravery of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker

Portrait of Dr Mary Edwards Walker Photo by Inside News 2023

(Inside News: New York City) - - Today, March 8, we celebrate International Women's Day, an important date that reminds us of the ongoing struggle women have faced throughout history for equal rights and opportunities. This year, I would like to highlight a woman who left a legacy in the field of medicine: Mary Edwards Walker.

Mary Edwards Walker was one of the first women to become a physician in the United States, graduating from Syracuse Medical School in 1855. She was an advocate for health and patients' rights, fighting for better sanitary conditions and more advanced treatments.

In addition, Walker was also noted for her bravery and courage in the American Civil War, where she worked as a surgeon and was the first woman to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. Her work in the medical care of wounded and sick soldiers was instrumental in saving many lives.

One of Walker's most powerful phrases is "Success always requires hard work," a statement that demonstrates her dedication and effort in her career and her commitment to helping others.

On International Women's Day, we must celebrate the achievements of women and continue to work together to ensure that all people have access to equal rights and opportunities. Mary Edwards Walker's life and work reminds us of the importance of continuing to strive for our goals and objectives, and always looking for ways to help others.

====================

By Veny West | Twitter

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

2023 © VCTS Vault, LLC | News Article / PR: press@vctsv.com