JK Rowling: ‘14 is too young to decide whether to change gender’

Inside News

Despite being hammered with hate messages and death threats over her statements on trans rights issues, JK Rowling has again shared her beliefs on the matter, saying she believes 14 is too young for people to decide whether or not to change gender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Kzbt_0lBmD4y300
JK Rowling - Fantastic Beasts PremierePhoto byGetty via BANG Premier

JK Rowling says 14-years-old is too young for people to decide whether or not they are ready to change gender.

The ‘Harry Potter’ writer, 57, has been flooded with hate messages and death threats since she first waded into the trans rights debate in 2019 but has now doubled-down on her beliefs – and revealed she questioned her sexuality as an adolescent.

JK told ‘The Witch Trials of JK Rowling’ podcast: “As an adolescent... I questioned my sexuality, thinking, ‘Well, I can tell my friends are pretty. Does that mean I’m gay?’

“I grew up to be a straight woman, but I’ve never forgotten that feeling of anxiety around my body.

“I didn’t feel like I fitted in. Aged 11 or 12 I looked very androgynous with short hair and I was acutely anxious about my changing body and became aware it was attracting attention that I didn't welcome, particularly from boys at school.”

JK – who has daughter Jessica, 27, with her first husband Jorge and who has been married since 2001 to doctor Neil Murray, with whom she has son David, 19, and 18-year-old daughter Mackenzie – added about not believing young teens were emotionally equipped to decide whether they were ready to transition gender: “I don’t believe that even a 14-year-old can truly understand what the loss of their fertility is. At 14 I would have said that I didn’t want children but (motherhood) has been the most joyful, wonderful thing in my life.

“I couldn’t have comprehended that and would have had no idea about what I was giving up… there will be a minority of people for whom this will be solution.

“But in the numbers, particularly of young people that we are currently seeing coming forward, I find cause for doubt and concern.”

The writer also branded the strength of trans activists an “instance of authoritarianism” and “the attitude of the fundamentalist”.

JK, worth an estimated £850 million thanks to the Harry Potter book and film franchise, also said she found comfort in being financially independent enough to be able to share her views on trans issues, which she feels is her “moral obligation”. She added: “I wanted to join the conversation because I was watching women being shut down.”

====================

By BANG Premier | Website

2023 © VCTS Vault, LLC | Wire Service subject to BANG Premier's T&C Updated: February 2023 (4, 4.1, 4.2)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# JK Rowling# Harry Potter# Showbiz# Famous# Celebrities

Comments / 0

Published by

Daily News on Entertainment, Celebrities, Technology and Finance.

N/A
7K followers

More from Inside News

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough are not speaking to each other over Lisa Marie Presley's inheritance fight.

The death of Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the legendary Elvis Presley, shocked the world. At the age of 54, she passed away from cardiac arrest, leaving behind a priceless musical and film legacy and a million-dollar inheritance.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Proposed law seeks to end the common practice of wage theft.

Restaurant workers in Manhattan have protested the payment of their lost wages, in an act that highlights the importance of fair pay and worker protection. New York City – Christian Contreras, who is being affected by the non-payment of their wages, explained that the restaurant gave them bad checks, leaving them unable to collect their wages.

Read full story
Santa Clara, CA

The SVB Financial Group Bank files for bankruptcy: the biggest bank failure since the financial crisis.

SVB Financial Group Bank closes its doors: what will happen to its customers?. Santa Clara, California. – This Friday, California banking regulators shocked everyone by shutting down SVB Financial Group Bank, the biggest bank failure since the financial crisis. This sudden event caused the global banking sector to lose billions of dollars in market value.

Read full story

(Review) Resident Evil 4 Remake: finding its way back to its roots.

In its almost thirty years of existence, the 'Resident Evil' saga has lost its way on countless occasions, but has always been fortunate enough to find it again when all seemed lost. In 1996, Capcom surprised the world by revitalizing the survival horror genre with a superb trilogy (Resident Evil 1, 2, 3) and a true masterpiece (Resident Evil: Veronica Code).

Read full story
New York City, NY

He disguised himself as an old man: FBI captures an alleged hit man in an undercover operation in New York.

New York City came close to witnessing a tragic act of violence this week when authorities arrested a man who was allegedly planning to carry out a murder in the heart of Manhattan.

Read full story
5 comments

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapses 60% on Wall Street after selling bonds due to illiquidity.

The global financial sector staggered yesterday after learning of the million-dollar losses of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). A small North American entity that until now had gone unnoticed but that has proven to have a huge impact on the markets.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Shakira and her look of more than 7,000 dollars on her arrival in New York.

The famous Colombian singer, Shakira, never loses her glamor, even on a simple trip from Barcelona to New York. And it is that the artist has dazzled with her latest outfit, in which she has used several garments from the renowned Dolce & Gabbana brand, which have a high value and are for sale.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James will miss at least three weeks with a tendon injury in his right foot.

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to face one of the toughest moments of the season after the news broke that LeBron James will be sidelined for at least three weeks due to a tendon injury in his right foot.

Read full story

Jenna Ortega is 'forced' to dance once again as Wednesday Adams for Saturday Night Live.

Actress Jenna Ortega is about to take a big leap in her career, and it couldn't be on a more iconic show than Saturday Night Live. This March 11, Jenna will debut as the host of the oldest live comedy show in the United States, and she will do so with the musical help of the British band The 1975.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Jasmin Savoy Brown teases 'brutal' Scream VI

Jasmin Savoy Brown thinks that the New York City setting of 'Scream VI' makes the slasher film more "brutal" than its predecessors. Jasmin Savoy Brown has described 'Scream VI' as more "brutal" than its predecessors.

Read full story

Khloe Kardashian has been 'spending time' with Tristan Thompson after his mother's death.

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly been spending time with Tristan Thompson following his mother's death and has been offering her "love and support" to her. Khloe Kardashian has reportedly been spending time with Tristan Thompson following his mother's death.

Read full story

Kris Jenner wants to set her daughters up on blind dates

Kris Jenner wants to play matchmaker with her daughters on 'The Kardashians' as they gear up to shoot season three. Los Angeles, California - Kris Jenner wants to put more of her daughters' dating lives into the new season of 'The Kardashians.'

Read full story
New York City, NY

Uber and Lyft drivers in New York celebrate pay increase approved by TLC.

Uber and Lyft drivers in New York can breathe a sigh of relief as the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) approved a 2.25% pay increase that will take effect next Monday. New York City – This increase is the second granted to them in 2023 and represents a total of 8.78% compared to last year's pay rates.

Read full story
New York City, NY

MTA will double the number of open bathrooms in New York subway stations.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced excellent news for users of the New York subway. It will double the number of open toilets at all stations in the city, which is a great relief for passengers who often experience service delays.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

My mom's ex is my husband: the surprising confession of a young woman from Tampa, FL on TikTok.

Tampa, FL - Internet users have generated a wave of comments both for and against the young woman's decision. The clips, which have accumulated 23 million views, more than 945,000 likes and 125,000 comments, were tagged with“#MarryYourMomsEx”, (which generated a lot of speculation on digital platforms.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

PG&E advertises savings of more than $150 on bills for its California customers.

Good news for Pacific Gas & Electric customers! After three months of concern about high energy prices, the company announced that gas and electric bills for March will be discounted by more than $150.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC launches $15 million fund to build homeless shelters.

New York City has taken a big step forward in its fight against homelessness. (New York City) - - On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams joined other city leaders to announce the launch of a $15 million revolving fund for the development and acquisition of shelters for nonprofit homeless service providers.

Read full story
4 comments

Polito Vega dies at 84: The Latino voice that conquered the radio waves of New York.

(New York) – – The world of Latin radio in New York is shocked by the death of Polito Vega, one of the most influential broadcasters in the city and popularly known as "El Rey de la Radio." Vega passed away at 84 years of age, leaving a great void in the radio broadcasting of the city that welcomed him as one of his children.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Receive $100,000 at HomeFirst in New York - an opportunity for first-time homebuyers.

(Inside News: New York City) - - The HomeFirst New York Home Down Payment Assistance Program is a unique opportunity for New York residents looking to purchase their first home. The program provides financial assistance for a down payment and closing on a home purchase, which can help many New Yorkers fulfill their dreams of homeownership.

Read full story
1 comments

Binance.US Takes Significant Step to Acquire Voyager Digital's Assets for Over $1 Billion

(Inside News: New York City) - - Binance.US has taken a big step to acquire the assets of cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital, in a deal valued at over $1 billion. Bankruptcy Judge for the Southern District of New York, Michael Wiles, has approved the agreement and will work on the confirmation order. However, there are still certain regulatory hurdles that Binance.US must face before closing the deal.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy