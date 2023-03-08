Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough: It was awkward and uncomfortable filming a fake romp with my husband

Riley Keough said the experience of pretending to have sex with her actual husband was far from sexy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQbvK_0lBldg5Z00
Photo byBANG Premier

Riley Keough felt “awkward” and “uncomfortable” filming her fake romp with her real-life husband for 'Daisy Jones and the Six'.

Elvis Presley's granddaughter - whose parents are the late Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband Danny Keough - plays the titular singer Daisy Jones in the Prime Video miniseries and she has confessed that she found it extremely "weird" pretending to hook up with spouse Ben Smith-Petersen for his cameo.

Speaking on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', she said: “We got there and, like, [it was] really uncomfortable.

“It was so weird."

The 33-year-old star - who tied the knot with Ben in 2015, and has a child, whose name and birthdate is not public, with the Australian stuntman -added how she was “giggling the whole time” and trying to look “professional" at the same time.

Riley then confessed to the host: "I really kept feeling inclined to be like, ‘In real life, it’s not like this.’ And then I was like, ‘I’ll just, you know, keep that to myself.'”

Meanwhile, Riley recently dismissed suggestions she is "continuing [her] grandfather's legacy" with her new musical TV role.

Asked what it means to be continuing her family's musical legacy, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I certainly wouldn't put that pressure on it. I don't know if there is continuing my grandfather's legacy, it’s its own sort of thing to me. But it was a really fun experience for me.

"I'm not a musician -- or I am now I guess. I've been interested in film my whole life and so for me, it was more really loving to get to have a relationship with music in that way.

"I've listened to music and my whole family are musicians and I've been around this world a lot and been on tour and all that kind of stuff.

"But I'd never really done it myself. So for me, it was more about my personal relationship with getting to play music, which was fun."

And despite growing up around musicians, Riley admitted she had to work hard to find her own ability.

Speaking of herself and co-star Sam Claflin, who plays Billy Dunne, she said: "It's pretty amazing. I think we really came from not being able to play anything on a guitar or sing really, to having a full record going out which is like it's crazy to us I think.

"We had months of jam sessions, so we had months of rehearsals, so we were basically in band practice for, I don't know, a year."

And the pair were both nervous when they met their singing coach together.

Riley laughed: "Up until then, it'd just been like me auditioning alone and him auditioning alone, and it was this moment of like, 'Oh, we're both f***** bad.' "

Sam added: "Yeah, oh phew, it's not just me, I thought maybe she's miles ahead of me, I was like, ‘Oh no, no, we're both, we're both terrible.'"

====================

