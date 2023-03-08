Montecito, CA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have Princess Lilibet christened but royals allegedly 'snub invite'

Inside News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their daughter Princess Lilibet christened in an intimate ceremony at their home, but the royal family snubbed an invite to attend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of SussexPhoto byGetty via BANG Premier

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their daughter Princess Lilibet christened in an intimate ceremony at their home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a christening for their 21-month-old baby girl on Friday (03.03.23) at their estate in Montecito, California.

In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, a spokesperson for the couple said: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

A source told the outlet that Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, did extend an invite to members of his family - King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Catherine - but they did not attend.

According to the report, there were between 20 and 30 guests at the gathering, including Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, and Lilibet's godfather Tyler Perry, as well as an unnamed godmother.

Tyler was seen arriving in Montecito last week before the ceremony, flying in with a 10-person gospel choir.

They sang 'Oh Happy Day' and 'This Little Light of Mine', with the latter also being played at the couple's wedding.

Tyler previously opened up about the moment Harry and Meghan sounded "pretty serious on the phone" when they called him to ask if he'd take on the special role.

He recalled: "I go, 'Okay, what's going on?' They said, 'Well, we'd like for you to be Lili's godfather.' I go, 'Whoa.'

"I had to take a minute to take that in. And I thought, 'I'd be honored. I'd absolutely be honored.' "

Earlier this year, Harry opened up on his desire for his and Meghan's children - Lilibet and three-year-old son Archie - to have a meaningful relationship with the royal family.

He explained: "I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution—so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy."

Comments / 2

