"It was my choice!": Katie Price hits back at haters of her biggest boob job ever

Katie Price has insisted that she is capable of making her own choices after getting her "biggest ever" boob job.

The 44-year-old ex-glamour model - who has Harvey, 20, with Dwight Yorke, Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, with Peter Andre, and Jett, nine, and eight-year-old Bunny with Kieran Hayler - recently went under the knife for her 16th breast augmentation and insisted that she is not worried about any negative comments she receives online unless it concerns her children.

She told new! magazine: "I say to the haters, I am a woman and I am capable of making my own choices. I'm one of not many who admits what surgery they've had. It only upsets me when they talk about my children."

Meanwhile, the former Page 3 girl teased - who got her first boob job aged just 20 in 1998 when she was a glamour model known as Jordan - also hinted that even more surgery could be on the cards as she teased to "never say never."

Katie's come just weeks after she insisted she was happy to be single again following her split from former 'Love Island' star Carl Woods and insisted she wants to spend more time with her children and teased that in terms of her career, she is going to make a comeback that is "bigger and better" than ever before.

She said: “I like being on my own. I’m single and love my own space. I’m just enjoying time with the kids and I want to throw myself into work. I’m in the right headspace and I will never, ever go back to my low point. I’m going to shock everyone. I’m going to turn everything around and just be bigger and better than ever. Watch this space. And never underestimate the Pricey.”

