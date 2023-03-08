Priscilla Presley: Agent Elvis would have been a dream come true for Elvis

Elvis Presley dreamed of being a federal agent and his ex-wife is thrilled she's got to turn him into one for the animated series.

Priscilla Presley - Agent Elvis Photo by Getty via BANG Premier

Priscilla Presley says Elvis would have loved voicing a federal agent in 'Agent Elvis' because it was the late King of Rock and Roll's dream career.

The 77-year-old star voices herself in the Netflix animated action comedy series, which she co-created with John Eddie, and sees the late music legend - who Priscilla was married to from 1967 to 1973 - combining his day job with life as a spy.

And she admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that it would have been “a dream come true for Elvis because this is really what he wanted to do. He wanted to be a federal agent, and for me, I’ve always wanted to give Elvis what he wanted and never really quite made it.”

She gushed over the 'Hound Dog' hitmaker, who died aged 42 in 1977: “He was a beautiful human being and a very talented human being, and I want kids to see who he really was in this because he really was, he wanted to be an agent. And now he is."

Matthew McConaughey is voicing the legendary performer for the series, and the cast also includes Don Cheadle, Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash and Tom Kenny.

Meanwhile, Priscilla and her granddaughter Riley Keough are reportedly no longer speaking amid the row over Lisa Marie Presley's estate.

The late singer died on 12 January aged 54, and two weeks later, her mother Priscilla filed a petition questioning the "authenticity and validity" of an amendment made to her daughter's trust - which includes her late father Elvis' iconic home Graceland and 15 percent ownership of his estate - in 2016, which removed her and business manager Barry Siegel as trustees and appointed Lisa Marie's children, Riley and the late Benjamin Keough instead.

The 'Runaways' actress is said to be "heartbroken" over the rift between her and her grandmother, but the pair are only communicating through their respective legal teams.

A source previously said: "It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla.

"Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member.

"Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren't communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers."

====================

By BANG Premier | Website

2023 © VCTS Vault, LLC | Wire Service subject to BANG Premier's T&C Updated: February 2023 (4, 4.1, 4.2)