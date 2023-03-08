HONOR X7a Review and First Impressions

HONOR X7A Photo by revistalevelup.com

By Pablo Vargas | pvargas@revistalevelup.com

Thanks to HONOR CR we had the opportunity to get our hands on the HONOR X7a, and in this post we will be sharing our favorite features of this mid-range device. With a long-lasting 5330mAh battery, an ultra-sharp 50MP quad-camera system, 128GB of storage and a stunning 6.74-inch HONOR FullView display, the new HONOR X Series smartphone really positions itself as a mid-range contender.

To understand the battery range it can be mentioned that with this power the HONOR X7a delivers up to 20 hours of YouTube streaming, 37 hours on Facebook, 15 hours on TikTok and 26 hours on YouTube Music, making it a reliable companion for users who are constantly on the go. In addition, being equipped with 22.5W HONOR SuperCharge, the HONOR X7a reaches 40% power with only 30 minutes of charging. In our experience with normal usage, we have had it two full days without needing a charge.

*This usage involved whatsapp, instagram, ebooks and some youtube videos.

The HONOR X7a has also taken the top spot in DXOMARK's ranking focused on smartphone batteries, earning the "Gold Battery" seal, which is awarded by DXOMARK in recognition of its outstanding performance and for delivering the best experience in its class.

We also tested a few hours of reading, and it is worth noting that the TÜV Rheinland Certification is noticeable, because it has low blue light emissions, and the HONOR X7a's screen can be used for long periods of time without causing eye strain. In addition, Eye Comfort mode, eBook mode and Dark mode provide additional display customization options to further reduce eye fatigue.

Regarding the 50MP main camera, the usage was actually optimal, and acceptable considering it is a mid-range device. Finally, we would like to remind you that this phone is available in three stunning colors: Titanium Silver, Nautical Blue and Midnight Black.

For more information visit: https://www.hihonor.com/global/

- - -

Pablo Vargas | Director and founder of Revista Level Up.

Industrial Engineer. Author of the novels "El Hombre de la Rosa Negra" (ULACIT, 2009) and "A coffee to celebrate" (Editorial Costa Rica 2012). Director and producer of the TV shows 'Geek House', 'Press Start', 'Ellas Geek', 'Sabana GG', 'Next Stage', 'Let's Play Nights' and 'PowerUp!'. He regularly writes about geek culture, technology, and video games for Teletica, Radio IQ, IT Now and La República (Costa Rica), Diario La Estrella and TVN (Panam+a), El Mundo (El Salvador), Guatevision and La Prensa Libre (Guatemala), TVC and Tu Nota (Honduras).

Content provided under license from Revista Level Up to Inside News (VCTS Vault, LLC).