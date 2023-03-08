HONOR X7a Review and First Impressions

Inside News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9tky_0lBJDfKw00
HONOR X7APhoto byrevistalevelup.com

By Pablo Vargas | pvargas@revistalevelup.com

Thanks to HONOR CR we had the opportunity to get our hands on the HONOR X7a, and in this post we will be sharing our favorite features of this mid-range device. With a long-lasting 5330mAh battery, an ultra-sharp 50MP quad-camera system, 128GB of storage and a stunning 6.74-inch HONOR FullView display, the new HONOR X Series smartphone really positions itself as a mid-range contender.

To understand the battery range it can be mentioned that with this power the HONOR X7a delivers up to 20 hours of YouTube streaming, 37 hours on Facebook, 15 hours on TikTok and 26 hours on YouTube Music, making it a reliable companion for users who are constantly on the go. In addition, being equipped with 22.5W HONOR SuperCharge, the HONOR X7a reaches 40% power with only 30 minutes of charging. In our experience with normal usage, we have had it two full days without needing a charge.

*This usage involved whatsapp, instagram, ebooks and some youtube videos.

The HONOR X7a has also taken the top spot in DXOMARK's ranking focused on smartphone batteries, earning the "Gold Battery" seal, which is awarded by DXOMARK in recognition of its outstanding performance and for delivering the best experience in its class.

We also tested a few hours of reading, and it is worth noting that the TÜV Rheinland Certification is noticeable, because it has low blue light emissions, and the HONOR X7a's screen can be used for long periods of time without causing eye strain. In addition, Eye Comfort mode, eBook mode and Dark mode provide additional display customization options to further reduce eye fatigue.

Regarding the 50MP main camera, the usage was actually optimal, and acceptable considering it is a mid-range device. Finally, we would like to remind you that this phone is available in three stunning colors: Titanium Silver, Nautical Blue and Midnight Black.

For more information visit: https://www.hihonor.com/global/

- - -

Pablo Vargas | Director and founder of Revista Level Up.

Industrial Engineer. Author of the novels "El Hombre de la Rosa Negra" (ULACIT, 2009) and "A coffee to celebrate" (Editorial Costa Rica 2012). Director and producer of the TV shows 'Geek House', 'Press Start', 'Ellas Geek', 'Sabana GG', 'Next Stage', 'Let's Play Nights' and 'PowerUp!'. He regularly writes about geek culture, technology, and video games for Teletica, Radio IQ, IT Now and La República (Costa Rica), Diario La Estrella and TVN (Panam+a), El Mundo (El Salvador), Guatevision and La Prensa Libre (Guatemala), TVC and Tu Nota (Honduras).

Content provided under license from Revista Level Up to Inside News (VCTS Vault, LLC).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Technology# Smartphone# Camera

Comments / 0

Published by

Daily News on Entertainment, Celebrities, Technology and Finance.

N/A
7K followers

More from Inside News

Santa Clara, CA

The SVB Financial Group Bank files for bankruptcy: the biggest bank failure since the financial crisis.

SVB Financial Group Bank closes its doors: what will happen to its customers?. Santa Clara, California. – This Friday, California banking regulators shocked everyone by shutting down SVB Financial Group Bank, the biggest bank failure since the financial crisis. This sudden event caused the global banking sector to lose billions of dollars in market value.

Read full story
New York City, NY

He disguised himself as an old man: FBI captures an alleged hit man in an undercover operation in New York.

New York City came close to witnessing a tragic act of violence this week when authorities arrested a man who was allegedly planning to carry out a murder in the heart of Manhattan.

Read full story

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapses 60% on Wall Street after selling bonds due to illiquidity.

The global financial sector staggered yesterday after learning of the million-dollar losses of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). A small North American entity that until now had gone unnoticed but that has proven to have a huge impact on the markets.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Shakira and her look of more than 7,000 dollars on her arrival in New York.

The famous Colombian singer, Shakira, never loses her glamor, even on a simple trip from Barcelona to New York. And it is that the artist has dazzled with her latest outfit, in which she has used several garments from the renowned Dolce & Gabbana brand, which have a high value and are for sale.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James will miss at least three weeks with a tendon injury in his right foot.

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to face one of the toughest moments of the season after the news broke that LeBron James will be sidelined for at least three weeks due to a tendon injury in his right foot.

Read full story

Jenna Ortega is 'forced' to dance once again as Wednesday Adams for Saturday Night Live.

Actress Jenna Ortega is about to take a big leap in her career, and it couldn't be on a more iconic show than Saturday Night Live. This March 11, Jenna will debut as the host of the oldest live comedy show in the United States, and she will do so with the musical help of the British band The 1975.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Jasmin Savoy Brown teases 'brutal' Scream VI

Jasmin Savoy Brown thinks that the New York City setting of 'Scream VI' makes the slasher film more "brutal" than its predecessors. Jasmin Savoy Brown has described 'Scream VI' as more "brutal" than its predecessors.

Read full story

Khloe Kardashian has been 'spending time' with Tristan Thompson after his mother's death.

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly been spending time with Tristan Thompson following his mother's death and has been offering her "love and support" to her. Khloe Kardashian has reportedly been spending time with Tristan Thompson following his mother's death.

Read full story

Kris Jenner wants to set her daughters up on blind dates

Kris Jenner wants to play matchmaker with her daughters on 'The Kardashians' as they gear up to shoot season three. Los Angeles, California - Kris Jenner wants to put more of her daughters' dating lives into the new season of 'The Kardashians.'

Read full story
New York City, NY

Uber and Lyft drivers in New York celebrate pay increase approved by TLC.

Uber and Lyft drivers in New York can breathe a sigh of relief as the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) approved a 2.25% pay increase that will take effect next Monday. New York City – This increase is the second granted to them in 2023 and represents a total of 8.78% compared to last year's pay rates.

Read full story
New York City, NY

MTA will double the number of open bathrooms in New York subway stations.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced excellent news for users of the New York subway. It will double the number of open toilets at all stations in the city, which is a great relief for passengers who often experience service delays.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

My mom's ex is my husband: the surprising confession of a young woman from Tampa, FL on TikTok.

Tampa, FL - Internet users have generated a wave of comments both for and against the young woman's decision. The clips, which have accumulated 23 million views, more than 945,000 likes and 125,000 comments, were tagged with“#MarryYourMomsEx”, (which generated a lot of speculation on digital platforms.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

PG&E advertises savings of more than $150 on bills for its California customers.

Good news for Pacific Gas & Electric customers! After three months of concern about high energy prices, the company announced that gas and electric bills for March will be discounted by more than $150.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

NYC launches $15 million fund to build homeless shelters.

New York City has taken a big step forward in its fight against homelessness. (New York City) - - On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams joined other city leaders to announce the launch of a $15 million revolving fund for the development and acquisition of shelters for nonprofit homeless service providers.

Read full story
3 comments

Polito Vega dies at 84: The Latino voice that conquered the radio waves of New York.

(New York) – – The world of Latin radio in New York is shocked by the death of Polito Vega, one of the most influential broadcasters in the city and popularly known as "El Rey de la Radio." Vega passed away at 84 years of age, leaving a great void in the radio broadcasting of the city that welcomed him as one of his children.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Receive $100,000 at HomeFirst in New York - an opportunity for first-time homebuyers.

(Inside News: New York City) - - The HomeFirst New York Home Down Payment Assistance Program is a unique opportunity for New York residents looking to purchase their first home. The program provides financial assistance for a down payment and closing on a home purchase, which can help many New Yorkers fulfill their dreams of homeownership.

Read full story
1 comments

Binance.US Takes Significant Step to Acquire Voyager Digital's Assets for Over $1 Billion

(Inside News: New York City) - - Binance.US has taken a big step to acquire the assets of cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital, in a deal valued at over $1 billion. Bankruptcy Judge for the Southern District of New York, Michael Wiles, has approved the agreement and will work on the confirmation order. However, there are still certain regulatory hurdles that Binance.US must face before closing the deal.

Read full story

$228 OFF: Discover the Top Features of the Xiaomi 12T Pro 5G on Amazon

The Xiaomi 12T Pro 5G drops in price on Amazon, and you can get it with a discount of $228, but only for a limited time. We are talking about the model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, which will satisfy even the most demanding users. You will also have the option to receive it quickly and for free at your doorstep.

Read full story

TikTok responds to restrictions and opens data centers in Europe by investing €1.2 billion EUR

TikTok has unveiled a series of measures to increase privacy and ease growing concerns from regulators on both sides of the Atlantic. The video platform owned by ByteDance, the Chinese giant, will begin storing European citizens' data locally.

Read full story
New York City, NY

March 8: The Courage and Bravery of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker

(Inside News: New York City) - - Today, March 8, we celebrate International Women's Day, an important date that reminds us of the ongoing struggle women have faced throughout history for equal rights and opportunities. This year, I would like to highlight a woman who left a legacy in the field of medicine: Mary Edwards Walker.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy