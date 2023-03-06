Johnny Depp starts selling portraits of Heath Ledger and River Phoenix.

Photo by Getty Images / Castle Fine Art

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor released copies of four self-made portraits to sell for thousands of dollars.

In 2022 he had done the same with a collection called “Friends & Heroes,” and this year the sequel follows, with new objects inspired by “Friends & Heroes II.”

Four deceased celebrities who have been your inspiration or friends, even, in some cases both; as is the case with Heath Ledger, River Phoenix, Bob Marley, and the writer and journalist Hunter S. Thompson.

“My paintings surround my life, but I have kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should limit themselves." - Castle Fine Art quotes Jonny Depp .

The start of the purchase/sale of his art coincided with his most controversial and publicly exposed year, the trial he had with the actress and ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation since she decided to publicly accuse him of verbally and physically abusing her.

Tribute to friends and inspiring personalities.

Johnny Depp makes the portraits using a mixed technique of printing, felt-tip pen, and silkscreen printing, taking into account reference photographs.

The actor and artist anticipated that his collection would sell out within hours, and it did, as all 700+ copies are sold out.

The deaths of Phoenix and Ledger were described as "tragic" by Depp.

"No doubt in the time they had they sowed their individuality, their uniqueness, their world, their heart, their emotions and their sense of humor into the world for us to know them - - they said a lot in their short lives." - Johnny .

