Are Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo getting divorced?: suspicions after a message from their son Vadhir.

2023 has been one of many ruptures in the celebrity environment, such as the cases of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun, and Shakira and Gerard Piqué, among others.

In the case of Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo, they are considered one of the most solid marriages among celebrities, however, fans have been alert to possible problems in the couple after the message Vadhir, son of the actor.

“I wish that all separations were like that. With elegance, with a lot of sanity, taking care of both the family and the children, that is, there is a lot to learn”, said the comedian before the wave of separations, celebrating the way in which Andrea Legarreta and Tania Rincón handled their separations.

Along with Derbez's statements, a message was added from his son Vadhir who asked to "normalize the separations", and recalled that he has parents in "this situation".

“That people try not to end up fighting so much, especially when they have children. The relationship that my sister Aislinn and Mau have had right now when they separated is an example," added Vadhir in an interview with the "Ventaneando" program.

Both statements caused concern among his fans, who began to speculate about a possible crisis between the Mexican comedian and Alessandra Rosaldo.

Alessandra and Eugenio have been together since 2012, and the singer decided to "face" the rumors that her marriage to Derbez was coming to an end, revealing that their relationship is stronger than ever.

“I feel very well, that is, I am not going to separate, I am fine, with my family, very happy.” -Alessandra Rosaldo in the program 'Ventaneando'.

Eugenio recently had an accident, and the singer remained very close to him throughout his recovery.

