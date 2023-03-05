Tom Sizemore dies at 61: A controversial life marked by drugs.

Tom Sizemore in the movie Saving Private Rayan.

Actor Tom Sizemore, who starred in the movie "Saving Private Ryan," has died at the age of 61 after being taken off life support.

Sizemore has been hospitalized on life support since suffering a stroke and cerebral aneurysm on February 18.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow that I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore, 61, passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph's Hospital in Burbank. His brother Paul and twins Jayden and Jagger were at his side.” - Charles Lago, Tom Sizemore's rep.

Tom Sizemore collapses.

Tom collapsed at home last month and was rushed to hospital where he arrived unconscious, remaining unconscious until the day he died.

Lago had confirmed earlier this week that his family was planning to end Sizemore's life support if his condition did not improve.

“Doctors informed his family that there is no more hope and have recommended the decision to end his life. The family is now deciding end of life issues. We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and want to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.” - Charles Lago, Tom Sizemore's rep.

Tom suffered the stroke and aneurysm just as he was set to star in the independent sci-fi film "Impuratus," about a detective forced to believe in the supernatural after hearing a grisly deathbed confession from a veteran of the Civil War.

Controversial life marked by drugs.

Tom was previously arrested for driving under the influence, domestic violence, and possession of controlled substances.

The actor was married to Maeve Quinian from 1996 to 1999, to whom he was unfaithful for three years with Elizabeth Hurlet, Tom claimed in his 2013 memoir "By Some Miracle I Made it Out of There."

His twins were born in 2005, while a sex tape of Tom with multiple women surfaced. Two years later it was shown on a television series called "Shooting Sizemore," which detailed the actor's battle with methamphetamine and heroin addiction.

Family and children after his death.

“My sincere condolences to the entire Sizemore family and to Tom's manager, Charles Lago. Most especially, my thoughts and prayers are with Tom's son, Jayden, and Jagger.” - ex-wife of Tom.

Tom's brother, Paul, also spoke out about the sad loss of his older brother.

On the other hand, Lago added in his statement that the twins would make a statement when they accept the devastating loss of their father.

Source: BSB, Vanitatis.

