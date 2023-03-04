TikTok continues to be banned in North America: The Government of Canada joins the ban on TikTok.

Photo by May Gauthier / Unsplash

The Government of Canada announced that the next part of the social application, TikTok, will be blocked on the mobile devices it gives to its staff, following the same reason as the United States, citing an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.

"On a mobile device, TikTok's data collection methods provide considerable access to the contents of the phone, - - We have no reason to believe at this time that any government information has been compromised." - Mona Fortier, Treasury Minister.

ByteDance-owned app TikTok said through its spokesperson that the Canadian decision to block the app was "curious" in that it was taken without citing any specific security issues, and regretted that the government had not contacted them before the official announcement.

This prohibition comes into force days after a similar decision by the European Commission, which prohibited the use of the application of short videos to its staff, to protect the institution.

In addition, one of the main countries that started with national security policies against the application was the United States, which has initiated a series of blockades on government and military devices, even some universities and local governments have decided to block the app for privacy and high consumption (which can be classified as addictive) in the population.

TikTok continues to make efforts to show that the privacy of its users is not in danger, even in 2020 it moved its headquarters to Singapore to show that it is out of the hands of the Chinese Government.

The app recently released a statement enabling new parental safety features, including a 60-minute daily usage limit to prevent high consumption by its users.

Source: TikTok, Government of Canada.

====================

By Veny West | Twitter

A journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022.

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

2023 © VCTS Vault, LLC | News Article / PR: press@vctsv.com