Taylor Swift is defended by Selena Gomez for showing hatred of Hailey Bieber.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have always been good friends, and it is everyone's knowledge; However, it seems that Selena decided to remind everyone of the great affection she has for the singer.

A video has gone viral on social networks, where you can see Hailey Bieber making a gesture of contempt after mentioning Taylor Swift.

Hailey and Selena have had an obvious rivalry, and despite several attempts at reconciliation, it seems that they do not usually work, and it proved once again.

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game” -@Selena Gomez on TikTok.

Hailey's reaction went viral over a video showing Method Man saying, “A one-on-one rap battle filled with the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift's latest album.” While the public said, “Ohhhh,” Hailey reacted with a disgusted face making a gesture inducing vomiting.

“This is the real Hailey Bieber: Bad staff, a bully, and a bully,” one user wrote as a comment on the video.

A few months ago, Selena and Hailey had caused a "commotion" among their fans by appearing in a photograph together at the last Museum Academy Gala; however, it seems that it was just a gesture for the cameras, and they are not friends.

