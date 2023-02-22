Angry Birds will be removed from the Play Store and will be renamed on iOS because "it is very popular."

Photo by Rovio: angrybirds.com

The first game made by Rovio, "Angry Birds," will be removed from Android stores and renamed on iOS because the game is too popular, developer Rovio said.

Angry Birds is one of the most successful games in the gaming history of mobile devices; However, Rovio, the game's developer, says that this success is affecting the company.

It is negatively affecting our other games - Buck (Rovio).

“We have reviewed the business case of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, and due to the game’s impact on our wider games portfolio, we have decide that Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will be unlisted from the Google Play Store… - - …the game will be renamed to Red’s First Flight in the App Store pending further review.” - @Rovio on Twitter.

Although the game can continue to be played on those Android devices that have it downloaded, it will no longer appear in the Google application store, so the company recommended not removing the game from Android devices.

Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is the first game released by the developer Rovio, and although it was free for a while, it is currently a paid game with a value of $1.99 dollars. Still, it is affecting other free-to-play titles.

Fans of Rovio Classics: Angry Birds disagree with the company and have expressed their disagreements on social networks.

“Hey uh, what if you didn't screw over your fans? Idk about the new games, but I can only imagine they're gimmicky noise compared to the classic game”. - @RyandaryStreams on Twitter.

Rovio's current problem is that the first and most popular Angry Birds doesn't have micropayments. Despite being paid, the user can pay between $0.99 and $1.99 (depending on the market) and enjoy the game for life. This business model is not profitable for today's companies looking to capture the largest number of players with free-to-play games and offer micropayments for accessories and other features.

Source: Rovio.

