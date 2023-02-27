Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Bag is $45 on Amazon: It's available in over 12 styles and colors.

Photo byGetty Images

Oprah is not only an early influencer, but she has an impeccable, authentic taste that she carries through her style daily.

“Love how this super cute crossbody keeps me organized! No more searching for my keys or phone. A pocket for everything - and more! And the beige color with black trim is stylish and perfect for all seasons.” Wrote @Q12121212 on Amazon.com in product review.

This is one of the products featured in your most recent favorites list and worth adding to the shopping cart for your closet, and only $45 on Amazon.

Kelsey Crossbody: $45 on Amazon.

Photo byK. Carroll Accessories on Amazon

This Kelsey Crossbody bag is 100% vegan, RFID protected, and available in over 12 styles and colors.

You can combine this accessory on different occasions since its different styles and shades allow it to be used throughout the year. Black, Army Green, Camel, and Taupe are some of the prominent colors of the Kelsey Crossbody; it also has other versions, such as Leopard, Camo, and Plaid.

“I lost count of how many compartments this vegan leather bag has. It's a nice touch because it means you can store all your essentials - and I love all the color options! Plus, at $45, I'd say 'that's getting your money's worth'.” -Oprah - - in her annual roundup of favorites.

The Kelsy bag has a 47-inch detachable and adjustable vegan leather strap; its dimensions are 7.5 inches wide x 5.5 inches tall.

See the product on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3xZzE7C

Source: Yahoo! (Libby y Katie), Amazon: K. Carroll, List of Oprah Winfrey's favorites.

