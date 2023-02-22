Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun end their relationship amid rumors of a relationship with Tyga.

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne // Avril Lavign and Tyga Photo by modsun on instagram // backgrid via TMZ

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun had a relationship for more than two years. However, it seems it will not be a "happily ever after" since they have decided to call off their engagement.

Lavigne and Sun got engaged in March last year in Paris. Still, the singer decided to end their relationship while her fiancé was on tour, according to confirmation from the representatives of Avril Lavigne at Page Six .

Did Avril Lavigne cheat on Mod Sun?

This news comes just days after Lavigne was spotted joining Tyga at the new Nobu restaurant over the weekend. Several sources confirmed to TMZ at the time that Lavigne and Tyga had been dating lately, but it was not clear if it was sentimental intent.

“Avril Lavigne and Tyga have been getting really comfortable around each other ... evidenced in new pics after they shared a meal at one of L.A.'s most famous celeb hot spots.” - @TMZ on Twitter.

According to TMZ, the breakup of what was to be Avril Lavigne's third marriage was not due to "infidelity."

Mod Sun didn't know what was going on.

The singer Mod Sun had released a new album a few weeks ago, the one he called God Save The Teen, which includes several songs dedicated to what he thought would become his wife.

The couple appeared to be on good terms with no sign of a crisis in their relationship after attending a 2023 Grammy Awards after-party.

Mod Sun will continue on his tour, as confirmed by his representative to Page Six: “The show will happen tonight and tomorrow and for the rest of the tour.”

Source: TMZ, Page Six.

