Madonna shows her face again: The swelling has already disappeared.

Since the 2023 Grammy Awards and the appearance of the Queen of Pop, she caused a lot to talk about due to her somewhat "stylized" and unrecognizable physique for most fans.

From that moment on, social networks did not stop making fun of the singer's new appearance, so she did not hesitate to make her defense statements on social networks.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. - - A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous…” - @madonna on Instagram

Madonna has not forgotten the criticism of her physical appearance.

“Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down.” Madonna said in a post on her Twitter account. Twitter while sharing a photo looking directly at the camera.

The 64-year-old singer seems not to have forgotten the criticism from fans and the press since her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards in early February. She later declared that she was caught up in discrimination and misogyny.

Madonna assured at that time that she would continue breaking taboos and doing whatever she wanted at all times, as she has done throughout her career.

Little is known about the aesthetic surgical process since the artist has not revealed it, but now we can see a more human face on the part of the Queen of Pop.

Source: BSB, Madonna.

