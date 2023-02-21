Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are caught kissing in a Club in Los Angeles.

Bad Bunny / Kendall Jenner Photo by Getty Images

The Puerto Rican singer and model Kendall Jenner was apparently caught having an affair. According to several witnesses who informed Deux Moi, the couple was seen in a private club in LA kissing.

Deux Moi told the news on her Deux/U podcast that Bad Bunny was kissing "someone" without detailing the other person. But moments later, she revealed that Bad Bunny's companion was Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner ended her dating relationship with the NBA player Devin Booker at the end of 2022, a situation in which both claimed that the agendas were complicated. On the other hand, Bad Bunny has never made it clear if Gabriela Berlingeri is his girlfriend or best friend.

Kendall and Bad Bunny were on an apparent double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber on two occasions, when in addition to going out to the club, they went out last Thursday for dinner at Nobu Malibu.

Apparently, users are not happy with this possible love relationship between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner since they prefer the singer to date another celebrity.

“So you’re telling me that Bad Bunny, my seasoned & cultured Latino king, who is constantly calling out the disrespect of colonizers is now dating Kendall Jenner, a boring privileged culture appropriating white woman!??? This can’t be real. BENITO THIS ISN’T YOU!” - @itsBereveli on Twitter.

A few weeks ago, the urban genre singer was photographed with 22-year-old Laina Bell at a Lakers game. Laina had been swept up on the Bad Bunny stage when she performed at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, last September as part of World’s Hottest Tour.

