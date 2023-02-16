Netflix loses millions of subscribers after applying its new anti-account-sharing policies

Photo by David Balev on pexels.com

The problems within Netflix continue to escalate. In recent months, the movie and series streaming company has received multiple criticisms on social networks for wanting to impose policies and mechanisms to prevent shared accounts between users.

According to company data, it is estimated that more than 100 million Netflix accounts are shared among users, representing millions in losses.

A couple of weeks ago, the company had to apologize to users for policies that lasted just under 20 active hours, which prohibited sharing the account between users, which would imply the permanent blocking of the platform. However, the conditions were changed for a "less strict" one, allowing temporary access to a user outside the so-called "Main Home".

Despite their efforts, these policies did not work, so the company charged $5.99 USD for each additional access to shared Netflix accounts in different countries. This made the platform subscribers even angrier since they considered this charge "excessive" since it does not provide a greater benefit; users would not have more simultaneous screens even if they paid for additional access.

#NetflixCancelled

I am paying $20 a month for a service that I expected to use while away from home or while traveling or during my break at work. But now Netflix's Greed is unacceptable. BYE @netflix - Posted @MPMadDog on Twitter.

It is the trend that is seen on social networks in the form of a protest against the platform, where accompanied by a brief description, they publish a photo confirming their Netflix account.

So far, the company has not made any statement on whether or not it will revert the changes; however, social networks continue to be "flooded" with angry users canceling their Netflix accounts.

By Veny West

A journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment.

