Nadia Ferreira had a 77-year-old boyfriend: Marc Anthony's current wife was dating a man 61 years older than her.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira confirmed their commitment on January 28 at a big wedding, accompanied by family, friends, and celebrities.

Fans and the press have strongly criticized the couple since the relationship began since the couple has a somewhat pronounced age difference; it was even highlighted that Marc Anthony (54 years old) has a daughter 5 years older than his new wife, Nadia Ferreira (23 years).

Now it is circulating in the press and social networks that it is not the first time that the model has been criticized for having a relationship with a man much older than her.

According to a source close to Nadia, the young model would have had a love affair with a man 61 years older than her.

Nadia Ferreira (Miss Teen Steals Husbands), stop messing with my husband. You are destroying a home. I have evidence that I do not show to preserve the father of my children. Considering your age. Your ambition for money is destroying my family. A famous sign said in 2015.

The media " EPA !” from Paraguay would have contacted Nadia Ferreira to obtain some kind of clarification on the subject. However, the 16-year-old model at that time decided not to talk about it.

At that time, the businessman was never questioned about his relationship with a minor. At the same time, the young model was harshly criticized for having a relationship with an elderly man, married and with a lot of money.

The millionaire then carried out the scandal from Guatemala, Mario Lopez Estrada, when he was 77 years old, and Nadia, when she was 16 years old.

Source: EPA, Ok!, Teleonce.

