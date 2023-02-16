Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn in Joker 2: It was confirmed by the film's director, Todd Phillips.

Lady Gaga (Harley Quinn) / Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Photo by @toddphillips on Instagram

Todd Phillips, the director of Joker 2, gives a first look at Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in an image posted on his Instagram account.

The director of Joker: Folie a Deux, Todd Phillips, decided to promote the DC sequel with a new image, where Lady Gaga can be seen with a new version of Harley Quinn.

This new film has generated a lot of controversy and expectation after knowing the first details of the new chapter in the history of Arthur Fleck (The Joker).

The announcement was made official by Todd on his Instagram account as a "gift" on Valentine's Day.

Lady Gaga will give life to one of the most iconic DC Comics characters, Harley Quinn, while Arthur Fleck (Joker) will continue to be played by Joaquin Phoenix.

According to a report in Variety magazine, Joker 2 is already filming in New York and Los Angeles and is expected to hit theaters next year.

Joker 2 was billed as a musical that fans didn't love in the first place. Criticism of the tape genre quickly became present on social networks, and there were even those who affirmed at that time that the tape was already a lost case for the simple fact of being a musical.

After rumors and after the confirmation of Lady Gaga, there is still little acceptance of the film and its musical adaptation.

Joker: Folie a Deux is not part of the DC Universe (DCU) that James Gunn and Peter Safran are building. The sequel to the Joker movie released in 2019 has its own timeline and is labeled as DC Elseworlds, just like the comics do.

Source: Vandal, Todd Phillips on Instagram.

====================

By Veny West | Twitter

A journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022.

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

2023 © VCTS Vault, LLC | News Article / PR: press@vctsv.com