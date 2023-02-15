Confirmed! Nadia and Marc Anthony are expecting their first child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekDya_0kncHdOW00
Photo byInstagram @nadiatferreira

Newlyweds Marc Anthony and model Nadia Ferreira have finally ended rumors of a possible pregnancy. Since the couple's wedding was confirmed, rumors about a possible pregnancy began to spread among fans and the press.

The singer and the model Ferreira were married on January 28 at a gala accompanied by various celebrities, family, and friends. The Beckham spouses, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Salma Hayek, and Daddy Yankee, were among the guests at the wedding.

After wanting to lay low while planning their wedding, a rumor circulated that the famous couple would be expecting a child.

“Best Valentine’s Gift Ever…” -@nadiatferreira / @marcanthony on Instagram.

The couple ended the rumors and decided to publish a photo on the day of love and friendship, where they can be seen together with their hands on the model's belly.

The announcement was made two weeks after their wedding ended. This would be the couple's first child and, at the same time, Ferreira's first child and Marc Anthony's seventh. The singer currently shares two children with former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, another 2 with Jennifer Lopez, an adoptive son, and a biological daughter with police officer Debbie Rosado.

The couple has been harshly criticized for the difference of 31 years since Marc Anthony is 54 years old and Nadia Ferreira is 23. It was even compared that the new wife is five years younger than the singer's eldest daughter, or that when Marc Anthony was married for the first time (to Dayanara Torres), Nadia Ferreira was only one year old.

Recently, Nadia Ferreira was seen at a Marc Anthony concert, wearing a baggy blazer that completely hid her figure, possibly to prevent her already announced pregnancy from leaking.

