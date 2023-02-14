CitiBank and other banks offer up to $5,000 in cash for opening a checking account

Photo by Alexander Mils / Pexels.com

Banks have always been in a "pitched battle" to win the most significant number of customers and be the market leaders. So they always propose lower commissions, low or zero annuities, access to loans, and in some cases, cash so you can create an account with them.

Even though an extensive list of banks offers this type of condition (accessing "gift money"), it is not as easy as it seems since banks usually require their clients to move a large sum of money into their new checking account in a short period.

“Account opening bonuses are typically gimmicks,” MaxMyInterest CEO Gary Zimmerman ( MarketWatch ).

Zimmerman explained that "banks are counting on the fact that most people will not meet all the terms and conditions to reach these bonuses."

These days, checking account opening bonuses are getting harder to ignore, and they seem worth it. However, most of the time, customers don't read “the fine print” and let facts like choosing a savings account that could earn them high-interest rates with fewer requirements.

MarketWatch, a finance website, found several banks offering bonuses ranging from $200 to $5,000 for transferring money to a new checking account.

CitiBank is offering $5,000 in cash forCiti® Savings Account.

CitiBank is one of the leading banks in the country that grants the highest bonus in the market, reaching $5,000 when creating a new account Citi Savings Account to obtain the bonus; however, it does not end there, since whoever wishes to access this bonus must deposit a minimum of $1 Million before April 3 to access the welcome bonus. (Info: https://citi.bridgetrack.com/cbol/savings/cash-offer/default.htm )

The financial entity offers other bonuses for the same account ranging from $100 USD for lower-level deposits, starting from $10,000 deposited in the account in a short time.

According to Ted Rossman, a senior analyst at Bankrate, other terms should be consulted when trying to access these types of bonuses, such as how long does the bonus to be released? How long must the funds remain in the account? And other specific terms that may apply.

Chase Private Client Checking: $2,000 bonus.

Chase is another bank that offers an excellent bonus for opening a checking account. To apply for this bonus, those interested must open their account before April 19 and transfer $250,000 in the first 45 days. (info: https://account.chase.com/consumer/banking/chase-private-client-checking-account-ps/UH42479 )

Other more easily accessible bonuses.

SoFi offers up to $250 with modest requirements.

Digital banks, like SoFi, offer more "modest" bonuses but, at the same time, are easier to access. For example, this bank offers a $250 bonus if you transfer more than $5,000 in direct deposits within 25 days. This is a one-time bonus; however, consider the 3.75% APY that comes with your typical high-yield account.

Huntington is another bank with an attractive bonus.

Their Platinum Perks Checking product offers a $600 bonus for depositing $25,000 into an active account in the first 90 days.

When accessing new savings or checking accounts, remember to calculate your related banking costs, such as account management fees and overdraft costs, which banks can include in their terms of service.

