CitiBank and other banks offer up to $5,000 in cash for opening a checking account

Inside News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWNF2_0knOVijv00
Photo byAlexander Mils / Pexels.com

Banks have always been in a "pitched battle" to win the most significant number of customers and be the market leaders. So they always propose lower commissions, low or zero annuities, access to loans, and in some cases, cash so you can create an account with them.

Even though an extensive list of banks offers this type of condition (accessing "gift money"), it is not as easy as it seems since banks usually require their clients to move a large sum of money into their new checking account in a short period.

“Account opening bonuses are typically gimmicks,” MaxMyInterest CEO Gary Zimmerman (MarketWatch).

Zimmerman explained that "banks are counting on the fact that most people will not meet all the terms and conditions to reach these bonuses."

These days, checking account opening bonuses are getting harder to ignore, and they seem worth it. However, most of the time, customers don't read “the fine print” and let facts like choosing a savings account that could earn them high-interest rates with fewer requirements.

MarketWatch, a finance website, found several banks offering bonuses ranging from $200 to $5,000 for transferring money to a new checking account.

CitiBank is offering $5,000 in cash forCiti® Savings Account.

CitiBank is one of the leading banks in the country that grants the highest bonus in the market, reaching $5,000 when creating a new account Citi Savings Account to obtain the bonus; however, it does not end there, since whoever wishes to access this bonus must deposit a minimum of $1 Million before April 3 to access the welcome bonus. (Info:https://citi.bridgetrack.com/cbol/savings/cash-offer/default.htm)

The financial entity offers other bonuses for the same account ranging from $100 USD for lower-level deposits, starting from $10,000 deposited in the account in a short time.

According to Ted Rossman, a senior analyst at Bankrate, other terms should be consulted when trying to access these types of bonuses, such as how long does the bonus to be released? How long must the funds remain in the account? And other specific terms that may apply.

Chase Private Client Checking: $2,000 bonus.

Chase is another bank that offers an excellent bonus for opening a checking account. To apply for this bonus, those interested must open their account before April 19 and transfer $250,000 in the first 45 days. (info:https://account.chase.com/consumer/banking/chase-private-client-checking-account-ps/UH42479)

Other more easily accessible bonuses.

SoFi offers up to $250 with modest requirements.

Digital banks, like SoFi, offer more "modest" bonuses but, at the same time, are easier to access. For example, this bank offers a $250 bonus if you transfer more than $5,000 in direct deposits within 25 days. This is a one-time bonus; however, consider the 3.75% APY that comes with your typical high-yield account.

Huntington is another bank with an attractive bonus.

Their Platinum Perks Checking product offers a $600 bonus for depositing $25,000 into an active account in the first 90 days.

When accessing new savings or checking accounts, remember to calculate your related banking costs, such as account management fees and overdraft costs, which banks can include in their terms of service.

Source: MarketWatch, Y! Finance.

====================

By Veny West | Twitter

A journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022.

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

2023 © VCTS Vault, LLC | News Article / PR: press@vctsv.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Finance# Bank# Money

Comments / 14

Published by

Daily News on Entertainment, Celebrities, Technology and Finance.

N/A
7K followers

More from Inside News

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun end their relationship amid rumors of a relationship with Tyga.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun had a relationship for more than two years. However, it seems it will not be a "happily ever after" since they have decided to call off their engagement.

Read full story

DreamHost engages with WordPress to optimize your hosting for websites.

- - This is a sponsored article created by Inside - - A good hosting provider is crucial for the success of any website, particularly for businesses that rely on their website to generate revenue. A website that is slow to load, frequently unavailable, or prone to security breaches can lead to a poor user experience and a loss of traffic. This can ultimately damage a brand's reputation and negatively impact revenue.

Read full story

Madonna shows her face again: The swelling has already disappeared.

Since the 2023 Grammy Awards and the appearance of the Queen of Pop, she caused a lot to talk about due to her somewhat "stylized" and unrecognizable physique for most fans. From that moment on, social networks did not stop making fun of the singer's new appearance, so she did not hesitate to make her defense statements on social networks.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Kim Kardashian: Alleged stalker arrested for violating a restraining order.

Kim Kardashian had been granted a restraining order againstJomoine Victor Zigler, 28 years old. This restraining order was issued because Victor had allegedly appeared on numerous occasions at the socalité's house.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are caught kissing in a Club in Los Angeles.

The Puerto Rican singer and model Kendall Jenner was apparently caught having an affair. According to several witnesses who informed Deux Moi, the couple was seen in a private club in LA kissing.

Read full story
5 comments

Meta Verified: Facebook and Instagram will charge $11.99/mo to users for subscription services.

Musk's "desperate" measure after his acquisition of Twitter last November was to "make me laugh" at public figures, content creators, and the entire internet community for wanting to charge $8/month for each verified person on the platform.

Read full story
5 comments

Jennifer Lopez is tattooed for the first time, and it is the name of Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been with apparent problems in their relationship after social networks, and several videos circulating showed the famous couple in alleged discussions in public, such as the one that occurred at the Shooting Wedding Premiere or at the Grammy Awards 2023.

Read full story

Bruce Willis: What is frontotemporal dementia? Disease with which the 67-year-old actor was diagnosed.

Recently, the actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, according to his ex-wife Demi Moore. Demi Moore stated on her Instagram account about the situation facing the actor with dementia, which so far has no cure.

Read full story

Netflix loses millions of subscribers after applying its new anti-account-sharing policies

The problems within Netflix continue to escalate. In recent months, the movie and series streaming company has received multiple criticisms on social networks for wanting to impose policies and mechanisms to prevent shared accounts between users.

Read full story
168 comments

Nadia Ferreira had a 77-year-old boyfriend: Marc Anthony's current wife was dating a man 61 years older than her.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira confirmed their commitment on January 28 at a big wedding, accompanied by family, friends, and celebrities. Fans and the press have strongly criticized the couple since the relationship began since the couple has a somewhat pronounced age difference; it was even highlighted that Marc Anthony (54 years old) has a daughter 5 years older than his new wife, Nadia Ferreira (23 years).

Read full story
80 comments

Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn in Joker 2: It was confirmed by the film's director, Todd Phillips.

Todd Phillips, the director of Joker 2, gives a first look at Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in an image posted on his Instagram account. The director of Joker: Folie a Deux, Todd Phillips, decided to promote the DC sequel with a new image, where Lady Gaga can be seen with a new version of Harley Quinn.

Read full story
7 comments

Confirmed! Nadia and Marc Anthony are expecting their first child.

Newlyweds Marc Anthony and model Nadia Ferreira have finally ended rumors of a possible pregnancy. Since the couple's wedding was confirmed, rumors about a possible pregnancy began to spread among fans and the press.

Read full story
2 comments

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly end their relationship over infidelity.

Actress Megan Fox sparked speculation from her followers after she deleted all traces of the rapper from her Instagram account. I would have deleted all the photos featuring Machine Gun Kelly.

Read full story
58 comments

Jennifer Lopez: "The worst idea in the world" about her presentation with Shakira at Super Bowl 2020.

The Super Bowl has become one of the most famous events in the world in the sports and entertainment industry, due to the boom it took on the public and lovers of American football.

Read full story
2 comments

Lisa Marie Presley: Alarming signs days before her unexpected death

Since the death of Elvis Presley's only daughter, there have been a number of controversies including her autopsy report, which failed to confirm the cause of her death. In addition, she has left a legal battle over her inheritance between her mother and her children.

Read full story
67 comments

Britney Spears threatens to leave social networks due to rumors about her mental health

Britney Spears has left and returned to social networks on different occasions. The last time he left his Instagram account was because of his followers teasing him about his physical appearance and the dances he shared on the social network.

Read full story
51 comments

(VIDEO) Michelle Rodriguez on Jason Momoa: It's a primitive thing that happens to me when I see that guy.

During the premiere of the trailer for "Fast X" Michelle Rodriguez made some statements about Jason Momoa, "how good" the Hawaiian actor is. Jason Momoa joined the cast of the successful Fast & Furious saga playing Dante Reyes, son of Brazilian mobster Hernán Reyes, who wants revenge on Dom (Vin Diesel) and his team for the events that occurred in "Fast Five."

Read full story
43 comments
Texas State

Cody Longo: The actor of "Hollywood Heights" dies at the age of 34.

The beginning of 2023 has not been especially good for the world of entertainment and celebrities, since there have been different early deaths. The most recent is the death of actor Cody Longo (Cody Anthony). The actor was found dead on Wednesday at his Texas home.

Read full story
1 comments

Yailin is urgently hospitalized after divorce from Anuel AA

One of the most recent news about the media couple was that Anuel AA announced its divorce from Yailin. This announcement by the singer was expected since there were rumors for weeks about their separation.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy