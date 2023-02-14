Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly end their relationship over infidelity.

Megan Fox / Machine Gun Kelly Photo by Getty Images

Actress Megan Fox sparked speculation from her followers after she deleted all traces of the rapper from her Instagram account. I would have deleted all the photos featuring Machine Gun Kelly.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been inseparable since they began their relationship in 2020; later, on January 11, 2022, they announced their engagement, which seems impossible.

The actress made a post on her Instagram account that suggests that things between her and the "fiancé" rapper are over. In the publication, you can see the actress burning a letter, and in the background, she placed a fragment of one of Beyoncé's songs, which the singer wrote when Jay-Z was unfaithful to her.

Following this post and the deletion of all photos of Kelly, Megan made some major changes to her Instagram account, unfollowing everyone except actor Timothee Chalamet and singers Harry Style and Eminem. She subsequently deleted his Instagram account, which is no longer accessible to anyone.

Kelly and Eminem had not gotten along at all since 2016 when Megan's "ex-couple" decided to make a comment on social networks about how "HOT" the rapper's daughter was, who was 16 years old at that time. Marshal Mathers (Eminem) decided to "dedicate" some merciless lines to him in his single Not Alike.

“Yes, in this life and every life”: Posted Kelly on Instagram.

Megan and Kelly are one of the most talked about international celebrity couples due to the unexpected relationship they built a few years ago. However, everything indicates that the couple would have ended their relationship, despite having been seen as a couple at a pre-Super Bowl party organized by Drake.

Source: MDZ.

====================

By Veny West | Twitter

A journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022.

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

2023 © VCTS Vault, LLC | News Article / PR: press@vctsv.com