Jennifer Lopez: "The worst idea in the world" about her presentation with Shakira at Super Bowl 2020.

The Super Bowl has become one of the most famous events in the world in the sports and entertainment industry, due to the boom it took on the public and lovers of American football.

February 12 was chosen as the date for the 57th edition of the championship. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles faced each other, where the former was crowned champion of Super Bowl LVII.

In addition, in this edition, the halftime interpretation was given by Rihanna, where she is shown with her second pregnancy and where she moved the public after more than 7 years of being offstage.

As the time for the long-awaited Super Bowl LVII approached, users of social networks remembered the half-time show offered by Shakira in the company of Jennifer Lopez and other artists such as Bad Bunny and J Balvin. This show captivated the public with all the Latin culture.

“The worst idea in the world”

However, the controversial statement that Jennifer Lopez gave at the time when she gave her presentation with Shakira was also revived. The singer and actress JLo spoke about the premiere of her Halftime documentary about her experience in the 2020 sporting event, explaining the "reasons" for which she considered it to have been the worst idea in the world.

According to her statements at that time, for the actress, Jennifer Lopez, the fact of sharing the stage with another high-caliber artist was not well regarded, because the time was short and the ideas did not flow in the same way.

Having two people perform at the Super Bowl is the worst idea in the world -JLo

Despite the fact that the Bronx diva does not have any kind of rivalry with Shakira, she believes that each artist should have an individual presentation.

We have to have our moment. It's not going to be a damn dance revue… -JLo

The documentary Halftime by Jennifer Lopez premiered on June 14 and is available on Netflix.

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me at press@vctsv.com

