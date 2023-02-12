Lisa Marie Presley: Alarming signs days before her unexpected death

Photo by Getty Images / E!

Since the death of Elvis Presley's only daughter, there have been a number of controversies including her autopsy report, which failed to confirm the cause of her death. In addition, she has left a legal battle over her inheritance between her mother and her children.

Lisa Marie Presley passed away on January 12 at the age of 54, after appearing for the last time in the public spotlight at the Golden Globes Awards two days before her death.

According to news outlet TMZ, Lisa Marie had undergone plastic surgery and started taking weight loss medication. She would have lost between 40 and 50 pounds in 6 weeks, prior to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Lisa Marie gave an interview to the "EXTRA" medium, where she could be seen with little balance, clearly thinner, slurring her words, and with a vague look.

"Our family sources say that Lisa Marie was taking opioids again, an addiction she struggled with for years…" -Dr. Drew told TMZ. The doctor added that just by watching the video, there were clear indicators that Lisa Marie was "on to something".

In addition, another of the great alarms in the face of the unexpected death of Michael Jackson's ex-wife is that on January 14, coroner Sarah Ardalan confirmed that a further investigation was requested into the death of Lisa Marie, including additional studies. Which determined the real cause of her death to be unconfirmed. These statements were made to CNN on January 18.

The relationship between Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley has had ups and downs, however, they could be seen together at the Golden Globes Awards. After her death, Priscilla found out that her daughter "removed" her from the family inheritance, so she decided to challenge changes to the 2016 amendment claiming they are fraudulent.

During the challenge process, it was discovered that Priscilla had been charging $900,000 a year without justification, for which Lisa Marie had initiated legal proceedings against her former financial manager Barry Siegel since 2018.

Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, is currently managing the trust that is creating a family war.

