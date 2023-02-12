Britney Spears threatens to leave social networks due to rumors about her mental health

Photo by Instagram @britneyspears

Britney Spears has left and returned to social networks on different occasions. The last time he left his Instagram account was because of his followers teasing him about his physical appearance and the dances he shared on the social network.

During this process, fans denounced the police indicating that Britney could be in danger because she had "disappeared" from Instagram, which caused even more anger in the singer who became angry and expressed on social networks.

Now the singer has once again made her outrage clear at the endless amount of information that is published about her deteriorating mental health. In her last appearance on Instagram, Spears accused the media of inventing alarmist stories about her, although the truth is that her fans are the most radical sector; they remember the recent call they made to the police to come to her house.

The star insists that her attitude and behavior are nothing more than the result of her personal autonomy recovered at the end of 2021 after 13 years of oppressive legal guardianship managed by her father, Jamie Spears.

...It frustrates me to know that any news outlet would say any of this !!! It’s worse than a cruel joke because people actually believe this stuff and all of my efforts in getting better with my little routine of prayer and therapy seems to not count for anything when people can say things that are incredibly wrong… - Britney Spears on Instagram .

Britney is kicking herself to take a new break and temporarily leave social networks. The last time he did so, he caused his followers to involve the authorities, so it is possible that this time he will make an early announcement before the unwanted interventions into his private life continue.

Source: Britney Spears's Instagram.

====================

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me at press@vctsv.com

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

2023 © VCTS Vault, LLC.