(VIDEO) Michelle Rodriguez on Jason Momoa: It's a primitive thing that happens to me when I see that guy.

During the premiere of the trailer for "Fast X" Michelle Rodriguez made some statements about Jason Momoa, "how good" the Hawaiian actor is.

Jason Momoa joined the cast of the successful Fast & Furious saga playing Dante Reyes, son of Brazilian mobster Hernán Reyes, who wants revenge on Dom (Vin Diesel) and his team for the events that occurred in "Fast Five."

Momoa's character is based on "Fast Five" when the notorious Brazilian mobster Hernán Reyes is defeated by Dom and his team; At the same time, Hernán's empire is destroyed, Dante (Jason Momoa), the son of Reyes, sees everything and prepares to make Dom pay.

Variety interviewed Michelle Rodriguez, beginning with the actor's name, "Jason Momoa," to which Rodriguez immediately reacted, "Oh, damn, really?"

...something primitive that happens to me when I see this boy. It's like an oogachaka coming out of me - Michelle Rodriguez Fast X trailer, interview Variety.

As the interview between Variety and Rodriguez continued, the actress said with a rather pronounced smile that the actor is quite "hot" and that, unfortunately, she did not have many scenes with him.

...Just a couple of scenes where I'm chasing him and missing him, but let me just say, this guy is hot. - Michelle Rodriguez Fast X trailer, interview Variety.

On Friday, February 10, Universal Pictures released the first official trailer for "Fast X." The sequel stars Vin Diesel and has a recurring cast and new stars like Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Rita Moreno, John Cena, Jason Statham, and Tyrese Gibson, among other actors and actresses.

During an interview on "Collider", Justin Lin (one of the directors of the saga) confirmed that "Fast X" will have 2 parts. The first part will be released on May 19 on the big screen.

