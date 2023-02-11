Cody Longo: The actor of "Hollywood Heights" dies at the age of 34.

Cody Longo Photo by wireimage.com

The beginning of 2023 has not been especially good for the world of entertainment and celebrities, since there have been different early deaths. The most recent is the death of actor Cody Longo (Cody Anthony). The actor was found dead on Wednesday at his Texas home.

Cody has been active since 2006 when he played the character Eddie in the film Hip Hop Kidz: It’s a Beautiful Thing. In his career, he appeared in several series and movies with small roles such as Nashville, CSI NY, and Medium, among others.

in the series Hollywood Heights (2012), He managed to have his most representative role, being one of the protagonists named Eddi Duran, for 78 episodes.

The specialized media TMZ that his wife Stephanie Clark wanted to contact the actor while she was in dance classes, but having no response, decided to call the police to go to the house. The police found the lifeless body of the actor and musical artist.

“Cody was our whole world. The children and I are heartbroken and beyond devastated. He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered. We will always and forever miss you and love you."Stephanie Clark.

The actor had taken time off from acting to dedicate himself to producing music and spending time with his family. At the time of his death, the actor was in production on a new film with director David Moreton.

Cody Longo had some legal problems related to alcohol and domestic violence. In 2020, he pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault on a minor.

The cause of his death has not yet been published and the police continue to investigate, however, the family has hinted that it could be linked to his alcohol addictions.

Source: IMDB, Firstpost.

====================

By Veny West | Twitter

Independent journalist with 4 years of experience covering topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and Entertainment. Writer for NewsBreak since 2022 | Contact me at press@vctsv.com

You can receive news for free by downloading the NewsBreak app. By using my link you support me as I will receive a small commission. (It's free for you)

2023 © VCTS Vault, LLC.