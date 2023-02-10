DC Universe actors who will be fired: They will no longer appear in the movies

Superman (Henry Cavill) / Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) Photo by Warner Bros. Discovery

Some DC actors will be fired and others have already left. This is due to the arrival of James Gunn, who plans to give a new "twist" to the future of the DC Universe (DCU).

The director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, has become the head of this universe, and has presented a large-scale plan that seems to take Warner Bros. studios in a new direction, which does not include the legends from the so-called “SnyderVerse”.

Superman: Henry Cavill.

Henry Cavill has been one of the first actors to be announced as being fired from the DCU. James Gunn has new plans with "Superman", however, there are no details yet, as he is writing.

Batman: Ben Affleck.

Before James Gunn's arrival in the DCU, it was already known that Ben Affleck will no longer play the eccentric billionaire Bruce Wayne in the DC universe. Despite the fact that he was very loved by the DCU community and fans, the character had to move away due to personal situations and he does not plan not to see the past.

Wonder Woman (WWDCU): Gal Gadot.

One of the greatest successes of the extinct "SnyderVerse" was Wonder Woman played by the Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

WW3 could not take place because it was replaced by the series Paradise Lost, a prequel to Diana Prince on HBO. According to rumors, Gal Gadot would be in danger, since James Gunn would be interested in a new "princess".

Aquaman: Jason Momoa.

Aquaman and The Los Kingdom is the next premiere where Jason Momoa will appear, however, everything indicates that he will also leave the DCU character.

According to rumors, James Gunn would be interested in giving him a new role, which even fans are waiting for, "WOLF" in the DC universe.

Cyborg: Ray Fisher.

Even before the arrival of James Gunn, Fisher was pretty much out of the DCU, as he has always been on Snyder's "side" and was highly critical of Warner Bros.

Ray Fisher has attacked the DCU and James Gunn himself on multiple occasions, so his relationship with the production company has never been on the best terms.

The Flash (The Flash DC Universe): Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller could be fired. Ezra's final The Flash movie is coming this summer, and it looks like it's going to be Snyder's last DC Extended Universe movie.

Ezra does not currently have a good social, emotional, or judicial context, so Warner Bros. would be tempted to cut off the relationship with Miller after the premiere, added to the arrival of James Gunn and his new vision with the DCU.

Do you think any of these actors should stay, or comment, Which actors would be good for the DC universe led by James Gunn?

Source: DC Universe, Warner Bros, CineComics.

