Salma Hayek confesses that she was "forced" to marry François-Henri Pinault.

Salma Hayek is one of the celebrities who have made the most effort to keep her personal life private, however, being a star is very complicated as she is constantly exposed to the media.

The actress revealed a very private detail about her marriage to François-Henri Pinault, and let it be known that her apparent fairy tale began in an unusual way, as she did NOT want to marry her husband and was forced to.

As revealed by Glamour in a recent interview with Salma Hayek, the actress revealed that she was not ready to marry François-Henri Pinault, even though she had a good love story. The main reason is that she is afraid of marriage, which is why she did everything she could to "run away" from any wedding with the French businessman.

Salma Hayek added that the situation is not because she does not love the businessman, but because she is "terrified" of commitment. It is so much fear, that she revealed in an interview in 2015 that Pinault had to propose to her 3 times before receiving a "Yes".

Salma Hayek went on to comment that her wedding was an "intervention" of sorts, as they planned it among family and friends. She didn't know where she was going that day, and when she found out, she was at the courthouse and had no choice. Their wedding was made official on February 14, 2009, by a civil ceremony.

I would have worn another dress, but they told me I was going to the spa - Salma Hayek.

Since that moment, their love has been stronger and they have remained together for almost 14 years, even in 2018 they renewed their vows.

Salma met Pinault in 2006, at the Grassi Palace, Venice, Italy, as she was guest of honor at the inauguration where an art collection of the businessman was presented.

