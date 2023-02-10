Shakira: Know the meaning of the Colombian artist's name

Photo by Getty Images

In recent weeks, Shakira's name has been present on social networks, among fans, and the media due to her recent break with the Spanish soccer player, Piqué.

The artist's most recent song was “Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53” with the Argentinian composer Bizarrap, who together managed to reach 50 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours and was positioned in the top 1 global volume on Spotify.

"Shakira" chose her birth name of Arabic origin as a stage name, although few know it, her full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll.

As mentioned above, the name"Shakira" is of Arabic origin, with the meaning of "grateful" or "thank you". It is also used by non-Arab Muslims as a Persian, Sindhi, or Urdu name, being the feminine form of "shaker", coming from the Arabic word "shukr" which also means "thank you".

Despite the fact that the name "Shakira" has other meanings such as "goddess of light", of Hindu origin, however, she revealed that the main reason why her parents decided to name her Shakira is because of her Arab origin since her father He is of Lebanese origin.

Shakira was born into a middle-class family, and her father William Mebarak's family had to emigrate due to the poor situation in the country and the tense relationship between Christians and Muslims.

The Colombian actress, singer, dancer, and businesswoman has more than 30 years of a musical career and is one of the celebrities with the most consolidated musical career in Latin America, she was also chosen as artist of the decade on 2 occasions.

