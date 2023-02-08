Celia Cruz will be the new face of the 25-cent coin in the US

Celia Cruz Photo by EFE/Archive

The Queen of Cuban Salsa, Celia Cruz, is one of the 5 women chosen by the United States government to be part of the special 25-cent coin printing program during 2023.

This program will last four years and began last year, running until 2026 with 5 women honored with their faces on dollar cents.

Ursula Hilaria Celia de la Caridad Cruz Alonso, better known as Celia Cruz, became famous as an emblem of the Cuban-American community, standing out in the 70s in the salsa genre, which possibly made it the greatest exponent of the tropical Latin genre.

All of the honored women lived multifaceted lives through which they have made enormous contributions to our country. -Ventris Gibson, USmint.

The 5 women selected for the program:

Mary Edwards Walker : A prominent civil war surgeon.

: A prominent civil war surgeon. Patsy Takemoto Mink : The first woman of color to become a congresswoman.

: The first woman of color to become a congresswoman. Pauli Murray : Poet and lawyer.

: Poet and lawyer. Zitkala-Sa : Native American rights activist.

: Native American rights activist. Celia Cruz: Cuban-American singer of tropical music.

For each of the women represented on the coins there will be a limited print, so those interested are recommended to request theirs through the official website: www.catalog.usmint.gov and you can receive it by mail.

With this recognition, Celia Cruz becomes the first Afro-Latin American to appear on a coin in common use in the United States.

Celia Cruz passed away in the United States in July 2003 at the age of 78 and will now have the honor along with other prominent women.

