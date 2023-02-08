Jennifer Lopez publishes a subtle response after the viral images of Ben Affleck's "suffering"

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the 2023 Grammy Awards Photo by 2023 Grammy Awards

Since the couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are together for the second time, there have been a series of images showing Ben unhappy or suffering with the diva from the Bronx. This position did not change and the fans once again commented on the "suffering" that the actor suffered at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

On several occasions, the cameras managed to capture Ben Affleck with expressions of discomfort, exhaustion and possibly suffering while sharing a table with his wife Jennifer Lopez, actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and his wife Lauren Hashian at the music awards.

One of the most commented moments of the night was when Affleck whispered something in the actress's ear, after his words, the actress gave him a small blow to the chest as an apparent sign that he should stand straight. Seconds later, Jennifer Lopez realized that the cameras were just recording a "Sketch" by Trevor Noah as the host of the night.

This adds to an apparent discussion of the couple that was recorded at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding" where JLO is the protagonist along with actor Josh Duhamel.

Despite all the jokes that the couple has received due to the strange behavior of Ben Affleck, the diva went out on social networks to deny what her fans are saying by publishing a post on Instagram.

Always the best time my love, my husband - @jlo on Instagram.

This was published along with a video showing the best moments of the couple prior to the 2023 Grammy Awards where they are seen very close while "As It Was by Harry Style" plays.

Do you think the couple is at their best or is it just an attempt to divert the public focus?

