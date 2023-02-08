WhatsApp will stop working on various phones from February 28

Photo by Dimitri Karastelev / Unsplash

If your phone is new or has only been on the market for a short time, this news will not directly affect the operation of your WhatsApp, however, many people use devices that are already a few years old since their launch and some of these devices are no longer for sale.

Mobile devices are getting better and more durable, however, the operating system that comes with these devices is constantly being updated to include new features and add security enhancements, making many devices, over time, not can continue to update their operating system.

This is the case of WhatsApp since the app announced that on February 28 it will stop supporting various brands and models of mobile phones, however, this does not mean that it will stop working entirely.

WhatsApp will release an update in the app stores that will prevent the app from being installed again on these devices. After this date, if you have WhatsApp installed and do not delete it from your phone, you will be able to continue using the application for a while longer, however, you will not be able to update.

Failure to update an operating system or application can cause security breaches and hacks, so it is recommended to update to a current device that is still up to date.

List of phones that will not be safe to use WhatsApp.

Apple : iPhone 5S, iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, iPhone 6S Plus.

: iPhone 5S, iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, iPhone 6S Plus. Samsung : Galaxy Core, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Trend 2, Galaxy X Cover 2.

: Galaxy Core, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Trend 2, Galaxy X Cover 2. Huawei : Ascend Mate, Ascend G740, Ascend D2.

: Ascend Mate, Ascend G740, Ascend D2. LG : Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L5 II, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L7 Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus F3Q, Optimus L2 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus F6 LG Enact, Lucid 2, y Optimus F7

: Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus L5 II, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L7 Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus F3Q, Optimus L2 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus F6 LG Enact, Lucid 2, y Optimus F7 Other devices: Sony Xperia M, Lenovo A820, Faea F1THL W8, Archos 53 Platinum and the ZTE V956, UMI X2, Grand S Flex, and Grand Memo models.

You can also check whether or not your device is compatible with the new WhatsApp update according to your operating system.

Android : v4.1 or lower.

: v4.1 or lower. iOS: v12 or lower.

Source: WhatsApp

